Russia Strikes Moschun Military Base In Ukraine; Eyewitness Shares Account On Airstrikes

As Republic Media Network continues to bring in ground reports of the Ukraine war, as per the latest development, the Russian army has destroyed the majority of the territory of the village of Horenka in the Kyiv region. Many people who left the Moschun, a small town northeast of Kyiv after multiple homes, military bases, and buildings were on fire, are now returning home. There was widespread destruction in Moschun with several homes destroyed by artillery shelling.

An eyewitness spoke to Republic and shared about widespread destruction in Moschun that left several homes destroyed by artillery shelling. The man who fled his home with his son, told, "I was forced to leave the village considering the safety of my child. We understood there would be a missile attack here and so started to move towards Western Ukraine". He is back to the village to take the stock of his house condition post-attack.

As Putin’s forces move towards the eastern part of the country with an intent to crush Ukrainian defenses, Russia’s progress has hampered the environmental, logistical, and technical aspects of the country.

“Logistical Centre spread across approx. 2000 meter which was providing electrical equipment to the households in Horenka stands completely damaged”, Republic TV’s Shawan Sen reporting from the site informed.

As per the report, Russian forces carrying on aerial and missile strikes, targetting the logistical Centres apart from military infrastructure.

While State Border Guard Service informed on Telegram, "Russian invaders have destroyed 77% of the territory of the village of Horenka in the Kyiv region (the distance from Kyiv to Horenka is about 28 kilometres/17 miles). This is evidenced by the UN Satellite Centre map. The damage visible on satellite images was taken into account".

Russia continues to invade Ukraine

Russia plunged into a new chapter of the Ukraine war on Tuesday as Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov of Russia said, “Another phase of this operation is starting now,” Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov of Russia said.

According to Russian Defense Ministry, its missile and artillery forces had struck hundreds of Ukrainian military targets overnight.

‘Russian shelling and strikes on the Donbas line of control continue to increase, with the Ukrainians repelling numerous attempted advances by Russian forces”, UK’s Ministry of Defence stated.

As Russian artillery continues to strike Ukrainian positions throughout the east of the country, large areas of infrastructure have been destroyed in Mariupol whilst the population has suffered significant casualties.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: RepublicWorld)