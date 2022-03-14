Russia-Ukraine War: Rescue Ops Underway In Obolon As Russian Troops Advance Towards Kyiv

As the Ukraine war entered the 19th day on Monday, Russian troops continued their advance towards the country's capital, Kyiv. As part of their military advancements, they have severely struck Obolon, a residential district in Kyiv Oblast. On Monday, rescue operations were underway as authorities doused fires in once fully functioning skyscrapers, and cleared roads to make way for fleeing citizens.

Visuals accessed by Republic Media Network depicts emergency forces providing necessary medical services to people injured in the attacks. Moreover, rescuers who have made their way to Obolon are now clearing roads by lifting damaged vehicles and clearing the rubble. There were also visuals of smoke billowing from the windows of buildings obliterated by Russian airstrikes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the war has continued for three weeks now and both Russia and Ukraine are witnessing depletion in the resources-manpower, weaponry inter alia. Several other pictures and videos have surfaced online depicting the magnitude of destruction. Ukraine, which has put up a tough fight, has been calling for mass recruitment in the army. Meanwhile, Moscow is dealing with a huge economic blow by the West.

Fourth Round of negotiations

The fourth round of negotiations between both sides was scheduled to take place on Monday at 10:30 am (Kyiv time). While the previous three rounds of talks have not yielded any substantial results, a Russian lawmaker opined that his country might agree to a ceasefire. Meanwhile, many leaders have asserted that it should be President Vladimir Putin who should engage in negotiations rather than a delegation representing him.

In the latest development, 10 humanitarian corridors have been negotiated for March 14 in the virtual talks between Russia and Ukraine. According to Kyiv Independent, seven corridors will be open in Kyiv Oblast and three in Luhansk Oblast. Still, no corridor for the besieged Mariupol has been discussed. Ukrainian authorities continue trying to get a humanitarian convoy to the city. Meanwhile, experts opine that seize of Mariupol and other ports on the Sea of Azov would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor from the mainland to Crimea.

(Image: AP)