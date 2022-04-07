Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Forces Destroy Massive Russian Tank; Watch

As the Russian war escalated to day 43, Ukraine has continued to display sturdy defence against the invading Russian forces. On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed exclusive footage of the moment when the Ukrainian Armed Forces targetted a massive Russian armoured vehicle. The video showed an incredible counterattack by the Ukrainian army against an invading Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The footage was shared by the Ukrainian military, giving an insight into their latest operations against the Russian column rolling inside Ukraine, towards the capital of the country, Kyiv. Videos as such are constantly being shared by both the Russian and Ukrainian Defence Ministry in a bid to display their positions on the frontlines. Earlier in March, drone footage emerged of a Ukrainian ambush on Russian armoured vehicles just outside Bovary in East Ukraine suburbs.

The 45-second edited video showed was a montage of the fighting that took place on the streets. Bellingcat, an open-source investigator, claimed that the location was confined to be E95 road, a lightly inhabited area some 35 km from central Kyiv. The voiceover with the video claimed that the Russian regiment commander named Colonel Andrei Zakharov was killed in the ambush, The Guardian reported. However, the claims could not be verified independently.

Russia-Ukraine war continues on Day 43

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive on Ukraine on February 24. Previously, Moscow also violated international law and the Minsk Accord by unilaterally identifying two of Ukraine's Donbass regions as "independent." Since the outbreak of the Russian onslaught, the UN refugee agency estimated that around 10.7 million people have been displaced internally and externally in Ukraine amid the raging attacks.

As of Sunday, the data acquired from border agencies indicated that exactly 42,15,047 people from Ukraine migrated to neighbouring European countries since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. The speed and scale of the exodus emanating from Ukraine is the largest Europe has seen since the Second World War.

Meanwhile, the US, on Wednesday, stated that Russian troops have "completely withdrawn" from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv. The development evidently proved that the Russian military has abandoned its stalled push towards the heart of Ukraine and possibly shifted its aggression to eastern Ukraine, a senior US Defence official told reporters, as per The New York Times. He added that the retreating troops, comprising about 40,000 soldiers, are now expected to regroup in Belarus and Russia.

(Image: AP)