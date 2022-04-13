Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, with Moscow relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities, Russia has recently destroyed a Ukrainian Bayraktar, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle, off the coast of Crimea. The latest video which was accessed by Republic Media Network shows that a Russian frigate has initiated the attack on the target. The Russian air defence missile system had launched two missiles which could be seen heading towards the Bayraktar. According to media reports, this video footage has also been published by the Russian Defence Ministry.

This attack came in line with the warnings of the Western nations which stated that Russian forces would almost certainly keep committing "atrocities" as they intensify their operations in Ukraine's eastern provinces.

In addition to this, earlier in the month of March, video footage which had surfaced, showing that a Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 was hitting the Russian anti-aircraft missile system 9K331 Tor-M1. As per media reports, the anti-aircraft missile is an auto air defence missile (SAM) that is intended specifically for the air defence of guns and tanks in a variety of combat situations. The footage obtained by Republic showed that Ukrainians claimed to have dismantled the anti-aircraft missile system.

Furthermore, another video footage from March 12, depicts that a Bayraktar drone was shooting a Russian tank that seemed to be parked in a forested location. As the conflict between the nation intensifies, more footage has emerged showing the Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB2 effectively attacking Russian forces.

According to media reports, the Bayraktar TB2 is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle that is one of Turkey's two most notable armed drones.

Russia destroyed 86 Ukrainian military structures as of April 10

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry had announced on Sunday (April 10) that Moscow's forces have destroyed 86 Ukrainian military structures since they initiated a furious offensive on April 9. The Russian Defense Ministry stated earlier on Saturday that it had effectively destroyed 41 significant military locations in Ukraine. Overnight, though, the number increased to 86.

As of April 10, the Russian Federation had announced that it had effectively broken over 2,037 tanks, 127 planes, 229 rocket launchers, 98 helicopters, 428 unmanned aircraft, as well as other Ukrainian defence equipment during the continuing Russia-Ukraine combat.

