Russian Grad Missile System In Action As Moscow-Kyiv War Enters Day 43

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate for the 43rd day, Republic has accessed the video showing Russian Grad missiles in action to attack Ukraine. The Russian army, which has drawn intense backlash over the mass killing of civilians in Bucha, posted a video of ‘Grad’ multiple rocket launcher systems firing toward Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian armed forces has stated that since February 24, Russia has lost around 18,900 military personnel apart from other losses.

Russia's video using 'grad' missiles on Ukraine came as the United Nations General Assembly is set to vote on Moscow's removal from the Human Rights Council over the Bucha massacre which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called "genocide". Western nations including the United States have ramped up sanctions on Russia including Russian President Vladimir Putin's close circle. Australia has also followed the US' suit and sanctioned at least 67 Russian citizens including Putin's aide.

Zelenskyy says Russian troops 'changed their tactics, now hiding evidence

Meanwhile, in the latest national address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops have "changed their tactics" and are now hiding evidence. He also maintained that atrocities, such as the ones that emerged from Bucha, can be repeated in more Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy said, "We have information that the Russian troops have changed their tactics and are trying to remove the killed people from the streets and basements of the occupied territory. Killed Ukrainians. This is just an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more. We already know about thousands of missing people. We already know about thousands of people who could be either deported to Russia or killed. There are no other options for their fate."

He added, "The situation now is that thanks to an objective investigation, thanks to witnesses, thanks to satellite surveillance of events on earth, thanks to other tools that help establish the truth we will find out all the circumstances regarding the majority of our missing citizens. Regarding most of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine...The search for truth can no longer be stopped".

Image: AP