Amid the brutal war in Eastern Europe, which is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon, a video has surfaced wherein a Russian chopper is seen losing control before crashing onto the ground. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shared the video on their Telegram group wherein the said helicopter can be seen crashing onto the ground and bursting into flames. It is also being suspected that Ukrainian troops hit the chopper which led to its crash.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again urged countries across the world to provide modern lethal weapons to the war-torn nation in order to combat Russian aggression. Addressing the nation on April 15, Zelenskyy stated that any delay in the delivery of weapons could endanger the lives of tens of thousands of people. Zelenskyy further claimed that Russian troops in southern Ukraine were torturing and kidnapping people, and he urged the international community to take some appropriate action. According to him, the Russian forces have built "torture chambers" and were abducting local government officials and representatives.

Russia sends additional troops to Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland

On Tuesday, April 19, Russia sent more troops into Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, which includes coal mines and factories. As per reports, if Russian forces defeat pro-Russian rebels in the breakaway region, Moscow will be able to divide Ukraine into two halves, giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a much-needed triumph. It's worth noting that Russia failed to conquer Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in the seven-week-long war.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for Russia's Defense Ministry, stated that Russian armed forces bombarded a number of military locations in Ukraine, including troop concentrations and missile-warhead storage depots.

Over 500,000 Ukrainians forcefully deported to Russia: Ukraine

According to Kyiv, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have been deported to Russia and are being held by the Russian military. Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, claimed that the invaders forced over five lakh Ukrainians, including 121,000 children, to flee to Russia.

Furthermore, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that since the conflict with Russia began on February 24, approximately 4.9 million Ukrainian nationals have fled the war-torn country. According to UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, the exodus is the "fastest-growing and one of the greatest refugee crises" Europe has witnessed since World War II.

(Image: AP)