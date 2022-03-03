'Russian Military Operations In Ukraine Aren't Going To Stop,' Says Russian FM Amid Talks

Acknowledging that the peace talks are going to take place, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday affirmed that it in no way means that the military operations in Ukraine are going to stop. In an interview with Russian and foreign media, Lavrov said that the conditions to reach a solution to the conflict is 'well-known', and are being discussed by Russia, including in negotiations with Ukraine.

"It was discussed in negotiations in Gomel and should be discussed even today," the Russian Foreign Minister said during the interview, moving on to slam the Ukrainians for the delay. "Again, the Ukrainian team has found some reasons to postpone these negotiations. They certainly receive instructions from Washington, there is no doubt about it. This country is completely dependent," Lavrov added.

Lavrov exuded hope that a solution to the situation in Ukraine will be found, and the Russian Foreign Minister added, "Our mission is to get rid of Nazis in Ukraine.

Russia to replace Zelenskyy with Yanukovych?

Meanwhile, Russia has brought former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to Minsk, state media reported. Reports state that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to announce Yanukovych as the new President of Ukraine, a post held by Volodymyr Zelenskyy presently.

Yanukovych was elected as the President of Ukraine back in 2010. During his term in office, he had rejected a pending European Union (EU) association agreement, instead, opting for a Russian loan bailout and maintaining close ties with Moscow. Following this, a string of violent clashes erupted that resulted in the fall of the government and his ouster from office. After this, Yanukovych made his way to Russia and continued to live in exile under Kremlin's protection.

He was succeeded by Oleksandr Turchynov, and then by Petro Poroshenko. In 2019, Zelenskyy was elected President of Ukraine, beating the incumbent, Poroshenko with nearly 73 per cent of the vote to his 25 per cent.