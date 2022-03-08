While asserting that he is 'not scared of anyone,' Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in another video message said that he is staying in Kyiv. On the 12th day of Russia's aggression, President Zelensky also affirmed that Ukraine is going to win this war. Meanwhile, the United States on Monday announced that over 500 US troops would be deployed in Europe to reinforce NATO's flank including Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece.

Volodymyr Zelensky's message as Russia Ukraine war enters 12th day:

"I am staying in Kyiv. On Bankova. Not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this war!" he was quoted saying.

He also added that victory against the Russian forces would "definitely be achieved."

Zelensky alleges Russia of mining medical supply roads

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got on Monday was “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines.”

“They even mined the roads that were the agreed routes for taking food and medicine to the people, to the children, of Mariupol,” Zelenskyy said in what has become a daily video address close to midnight. On Monday night he spoke from behind the ornate desk in his official office, visual proof that he remains in Kyiv.

During talks on Monday, the Russians proposed evacuation routes leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, rather than to areas of western Ukraine that remain peaceful. “It’s just cynicism,” Zelenskyy said. By opening a small corridor to Russia, he said, Moscow is looking only for a propaganda victory.

Russia Ukraine war: India at UNSC asserts humanitarian action shouldn't be politicised

Raising concerns over the deteriorating situation in Kyiv, India on Monday stated that humanitarian action should not be politicised amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously. Speaking at the UN Security Council, India’s Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti informed that India has sent seven tranches of humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. He also went on to say that the worsening situation in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis deserve immediate and urgent attention.