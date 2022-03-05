Ukraine-Russia War: Russian Forces Target Residential Building As Kharkiv Burns; Watch

As Russia's military offensive in Ukraine entered its 10th day on Saturday, March 5, a video has emerged in the aftermath of shelling in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv. The video accessed by Republic Media Network shows a residential building was targeted by the Russian troops, and the fire that was ignited continued burning due to the attack. The Russian forces have been targeting residential buildings, administrative buildings, city councils, temples, and other places.

This is not the first time, Kharkiv has witnessed such attacks. Numerous videos have been surfacing on social media where explosions and bomb blasts are captured by eyewitnesses. Kharkiv, which is the closest Ukrainian city to Russia, was the second target of the Russian troops, and even as Ukrainians bravely confront the Russian forces, they are still not able to take control of the city. Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian army had said Russian troops have already taken control of Kherson.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced a partial ceasefire in two areas- Mariupol and Volnovakha, to let civilians evacuate. However, what appeared as a breakthrough fell apart as Ukrainian officials said the work to evacuate had halted after Russia violated the agreement to continue shelling.

“The Russian side is not holding to the ceasefire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area. Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor,” said deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, said that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict. Speaking at a meeting with female pilots, Putin stated that Russia would view any move in this direction as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, earlier in the day, had criticized NATO's hesitancy to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned, "All the people who die from this day forward will die because of you." NATO, however, has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over war-torn Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.