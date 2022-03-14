Ukraine-Russia War: Tochka-U Rocket Shot Down Over Donetsk; 20 Killed, 9 Wounded

Russia's declaration of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic as independent states has not been accepted by Ukraine and bombing and shellings continued in the region even on the 19th day of the Russia-Ukraine war. On Monday, March 14, Tochka-U tactical missile system was fired at Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, killing 20 people and injuring nine others.

“The worst thing is the death of the civilian population: 20 were killed, according to preliminary data, and nine were wounded. If it had flown to its destination and worked, the destruction range would have been 500 meters – nothing would have been left at all," the head of the DPR said. Aleksei Kulemzin claims that the rocket fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down near the House of Government.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, fire crews can be seen clearing up burnt out wreckages of cars and buildings amidst disturbing scenes of destruction.

Ukraine's LPR & DPR declared independent by Russia

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered troops into two breakaway regions - Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic - in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states. Russia said the troops have not yet been deployed but will be "peacekeeping" in the regions, which it has backed since 2014.

In response, on February 22, the US imposed sanctions on Russian-controlled companies, two Russian banks and prevented Russia from accessing Western financial institutions. Other Western allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan, also imposed sanctions on Moscow and Germany has stalled its Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Merely two days after the imposition of sanctions, on February 24, Russia ordered a full-scale military invaion of Eastern Ukraine's Donbass.

Zelenskyy proposes meeting with Putin

With major cities of Ukraine, including the capital city, Kyiv under attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 14 proposed meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of negotiation talks. The proposal comes on the same day, Russia and Ukraine delegations are holding the fourth round of peace talks- this time in a virtual format.

Providing details of the meeting, Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…"