Russian troops have been allegedly looting food stores near the northeast city of Konotop as they were left without supplies and fuel after suffering heavy losses during a fight, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Sunday. "They were walking around with oil drums trying to find fuel, and then looted a food store near Konotop,” the statement informed. Several of the Russian armoured vehicle was burnt down by the Ukrainian soldiers, claimed Kyiv’s forces. "They have a problem with fuel and supply," the statement said, adding there were cases of looting in local shops in the areas.

The incidents were reported on the outskirts of the city, where approximately about 40 units of Russian equipment were fired on and destroyed by the Ukrainian forces, said Ukraine’s defence forces. "After difficult battles and significant losses, Russian occupiers ended up near Konotop. And as they have issues with fuel and supplies. Tankers were seen driving around with canisters trying to buy fuel. Soldiers from the occupying forces demand that local residents give them food,” Kyiv’s newspapers reported. “You can help the occupiers by giving them rocket candy,” they said in rhetoric against the enemy forces that advanced into the country’s capital.

Russia-led airstrikes and bombings wreak destruction across Ukrainian cities

As incessant Russia-led airstrikes and bombings were heard across Ukraine by the reporters of the Republic Media Network, and the capital city of Kyiv continued being the epicentre of the violent clashes between Putin's army and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's resistance, looting by Russian troops in civilian areas was observed. While Kremlin vouched for Russia's target to 'put Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation', the on-ground reporting led by Republic TV and visuals accessed via the internet indicate that Moscow-led explosions in Kyiv have wreaked massive destruction on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv's forces on Saturday also claimed that it has destroyed a total of 14 Russian planes, 102 tanks, and more in their defence against the invasion of Russian troops. It also claimed to have killed over 3,500 ‘Russian occupiers’.

Visuals aired by the camera crew of the Republic Media network show residential complexes reduced to debris due to Russian strikes, wreckage and major destruction to civilian infrastructure in Kyiv. Wile 5,000 Ukrainian nationals are said to have fled the country, the war-torn nation is putting forth a solid resistance under the commitment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.