After Moscow attacked his city which is located in western Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Deputy Editor Shawan Sen on the current situation. While revealing that Russia's first missile attack on the city was destroyed by the Ukrainians, he said that their second rocket attack had hit the city. He revealed that since this was not a major attack, the number of casualties was minimum. Further adding that Ukraine is ready for the counter-attack, the Mayor also said that the investigation of the current attacks by Moscow was underway.

Khmelnytskyi mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn stated, "Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, this is the first attack on our city. Before that enemy (Russian armed forces) attacked our region, but it was over 40 kms away from the city. Now it was a direct attack on the city. It is one of the prominent industrial cities in Ukraine."

"As our military says one missile was destroyed. But the second rocket successfully hit the city. Our people and utility companies worked very well on this matter resulting in minimal casualities. There was ofcourse casualities. Investigation is underway," he added.

Earlier, while speaking to Republic TV, Symchyshyn had slammed Russia for launching indiscriminate attacks irrespective of whether it is a civilian or military facility. He had said, "They are just attacking anything. They are basically setting a genocide of Ukrainians. They are hitting hospitals, kindergartens, schools, residential buildings- everything that can be possibly reached. But we don't have fear of this war. This war for us is holy, this is a war of victory. We fight for our families, our children, our loved ones and we will be victorious."

He had explained his role as a Mayor by saying that the ambit of his work had expanded to helping the military, refugees and anyone else who required assistance.

Russia-Ukraine war continues on Day 38

The war between the two neighbouring countries has entered the 38th day with both sides continuing peace talks. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's economic advisor Oleg Ustenko said that Ukrainian authorities lost around one trillion dollars due to the ongoing war. According to him, Ukrainian authorities expect to receive $400 billion from the frozen Russian assets into the reconstruction fund.

Additionally, Russian forces are scaling down their military operation from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. On this Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed.”