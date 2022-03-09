US Admits 'biological Research Facility' In Ukraine; Cites 'concern' About Russian Troops

After Russia alleged that there was a 'biological research facility' in Ukraine, the US government’s Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testified before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing in Washington, DC. Before the Committee, Nuland said that the United States was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material. The Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs expressed her apprehensions that Russian forces are trying to gain control of biological research facilities within Ukraine.

US confirms Ukraine's 'biological research facility'

“Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to gain control of”, she stated to the US lawmakers on March 8. “We are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach”, she added.

In a bid to cover up, US Senator Marco Rubio quickly added that there were ‘Russian propaganda’ reports claiming the discovery of a plot by Ukrainians to release biological weapons, with coordination from NATO. He asked that if a biological or chemical weapon attack were to occur inside Ukraine, whether Russians would be behind it, to which Nuland said, “There is no doubt in my mind, Senator.”

'US is developing biological weapons,' claims Russia, China echoes

Earlier in the day, Russia claimed that the US is 'developing biological weapons' in laboratories in Ukraine. The claim was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who said, "We confirm that, during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Kyiv regime was found to have been concealing traces of a military biological programme implemented with funding from the United States Department of Defence."The claim was echoed by China. The country's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian during an address claimed that Washington controls 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including "26 in Ukraine alone".