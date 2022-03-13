As the war for Ukraine continues for the 18th day, President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy on Saturday, warned people of Russia's attempt to form 'Kherson People's Republic'. In his late-night address after the 17th day of the war, Zelenskky, in a video address, accused Russia of attempting to separate Kherson from Ukraine by pressurising and bribing local leaders. Kherson - the third-largest Ukrainian city fell into Russia's hands on 3 March after a fierce gunbattle.

Zelenskyy: 'Russia trying to form KPR'

Pointing out the isolation of Donetsk and Luhansk due to Russia's invasion, he said, "Due to the attack on Ukraine, the Russian leadership is turning its own state 'DPR' and 'LPR' into a large area isolated from the world. A place struck with poverty, fear and from where people will flee. Big businesses are leaving Russia. It specialists, businessmen, artists are leaving Russia due to lack of freedoms there. Russia is losing brains, talent and money. If this happens to Russia, what awaits DPR and LPR?".

Accusing Russia of illegally usurping Kherson, he added, "They are trying to repeat the same in Kherson - the formation of pseudo-republics by blackmailing local leaders, pressurizing deputies. They are trying to organize the so-called 'KPR' (Kherson People's Republic) - as stillborn as the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic. They are preparing 'committees' against our legitimate govt on our land. Kherson Region Council has decided it is a part of Ukraine".

Warning Ukrainian officials tempted to take up Russia's offer in Kherson, he said they will meet the same fate as the Russians. Lauding Ukraine's resilient spirit, he added, "The 17th day of the war to remain free is over. They are holding only on violence and terror. Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land". Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled and at least 549 civilians have been killed in Ukraine.

Russia captures Kherson

On March 2-3, Russian forces surrounded Kherson and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for 24 hours, before prevailing on the Ukrainian forces - capturing the first major Ukrainian city. Kherson is strategic as it connects the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Ukraine. Moreover, Russia has kept most of its heavy weaponry in Crimea and the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine for quite a long time for quick deployment, according to AP. Meanwhile, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, based in Crimea has already completed its naval buildup while Ukraine’s navy is very limited. Russia's navy has been activated in a bid to take over the southern port of Odesa, cutting off Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.