Queen Misses All Days Of Royal Ascot For The First Time In 70 Years Due To Mobility Issues

Queen Elizabeth II has missed every day of the Royal Ascot for the first time since her coronation, said the racecourse as the UK monarch continues to experience mobility issues. It said that the only other occasion when the Queen had missed the royal event was in 2020 when the “racing was held behind closed doors due to the pandemic".

Still, the British monarch would attend the final day of the racing event on Television, reported The Daily Telegraph. Notably, the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward will take the Queen’s place in leading the royal carriage procession alongside Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

With regards to the Royal Ascot, between 1953 and 2019 and in 2013, the UK monarch had been in the winners’ enclosure 24 times. She has already made sporting history by becoming the first reigning monarch to win the Gold Cup. Last year, the Queen had missed the first four days of the royal event but attended on the Saturday.

Queen missed Platinum Jubilee celebrations

It is to mention that the Queen attended her first Royal Ascot in 1946 and has not missed the event before since she ascended the throne 70 years ago. The 96-year-old monarch has been facing mobility issues in recent months which also forced her to miss several events during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But, she did wave to the crowds on The Mall in London and also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Subsequently, the Queen released a statement saying that she was “humbled and deeply touched” by the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The UK's longest-serving female head of state, said, “When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family. I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come,” she said.

"I thank you all most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations,” the Queen added.

