Last Updated:

As Haiti Deportees Return To Port-au-Prince, Pics Reveal Desperate State Of Their Homeland

At least 2,853 Haitians deported from Texas have landed in Port-au-Prince last week with $15-$100 in cash handouts, with many returning to country after years.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Haitian migrants
1/15
Image: AP

A US national flag tops a barricade delimiting territorial gang control in the Be Air, a neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince in Haiti. 

Haitian migrants
2/15
Image: AP

A gang member, wearing a balaclava and holding a gun, poses for a photo in the Portail Leogane, Haiti.  

Haitian migrants
3/15
Image: AP

People displaced by gang violence occupy a school turned shelter in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. 

Haitian migrants
4/15
Image: AP

A woman selling vegetables waits for customers in the Croix des Bosalles market in Port-au-Prince.

Haitian migrants
5/15
Image: AP

Internally displaced people due to gang violence take shelter in the Center Sportif of Carrefour, in Port-au-Prince. 

Haitian migrants
6/15
Image: AP

A youngster keeps an eye on rival gangsters in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti. 

Haitian migrants
7/15
Image: AP

A woman pushes a wheelchair, carrying her empty water containers through an empty street littered with trash near the judiciary and legislative buildings in Port-au-Prince.

Haitian migrants
8/15
Image: AP

Algebraic equations cover a painted green rectangle serving as a chalkboard in an abandoned classroom in Fort Dimanche in Haiti.  

Haitian migrants
9/15
Image: AP

Displaced people take shelter in schools, churches, sports centres and makeshift camps in Port-au-Prince. 

Haitian migrants
10/15
Image: AP

A vendor fries a batch of plantains at a market in the La Saline neighbourhood near the main port entrance, partially burned by a gang two years ago in Port-au-Prince. 

Haitian migrants
11/15
Image: AP

An abandoned bed frame sits in the La Piste neighbourhood in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. 

Haitian migrants
12/15
Image: AP

A woman packs charcoal to sell at a market downtown Port-au-Prince in Haiti. 

Haitian migrants
13/15
Image: AP

A woman feeds her infant son for internally displaced people due to violence, at a school converted into a shelter in Port-au-Prince. 

Haitian migrants
14/15
Image: AP

A man runs for cover as he crosses a barricaded street in the gang-controlled Bel Air neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince in Haiti. 

Haitian migrants
15/15
Image: AP

An unfinished coffin sits outside a carpentry shop near an area controlled by gangs in downtown Port-au-Prince. 

Tags: Haitian, homeland, In pics
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Over 5,000 evacuated as lava river continues to flow across Canary Islands; See pics

Over 5,000 evacuated as lava river continues to flow across Canary Islands; See pics
In Pics: Activists stage global climate protest demanding strict action by world leaders

In Pics: Activists stage global climate protest demanding strict action by world leaders