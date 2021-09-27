As Haiti Deportees Return To Port-au-Prince, Pics Reveal Desperate State Of Their Homeland

Quick links:
A US national flag tops a barricade delimiting territorial gang control in the Be Air, a neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince in Haiti.
A gang member, wearing a balaclava and holding a gun, poses for a photo in the Portail Leogane, Haiti.
A woman selling vegetables waits for customers in the Croix des Bosalles market in Port-au-Prince.
Internally displaced people due to gang violence take shelter in the Center Sportif of Carrefour, in Port-au-Prince.
A woman pushes a wheelchair, carrying her empty water containers through an empty street littered with trash near the judiciary and legislative buildings in Port-au-Prince.
Algebraic equations cover a painted green rectangle serving as a chalkboard in an abandoned classroom in Fort Dimanche in Haiti.
Displaced people take shelter in schools, churches, sports centres and makeshift camps in Port-au-Prince.
A vendor fries a batch of plantains at a market in the La Saline neighbourhood near the main port entrance, partially burned by a gang two years ago in Port-au-Prince.
A woman feeds her infant son for internally displaced people due to violence, at a school converted into a shelter in Port-au-Prince.
A man runs for cover as he crosses a barricaded street in the gang-controlled Bel Air neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince in Haiti.