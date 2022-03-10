UP Election 2022: Ravi Kishan Sings 'UP Mein Sab Ba' As BJP Closes In On Thumping Victory

As counting of votes is currently underway for the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections along with four other states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win with a clear majority. BJP MP Ravi Kishan, following early trends, expressed delight at the double engine government of incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to form the Uttar Pradesh government.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on the big day, the BJP MP, who is presently in Gorakhpur to look after the voting results, said that crossing the 300 mark was a big matter of concern. "Samajwadi Party used to question us of what is there in Uttar Pradesh and we have proven it under the guidance of the double engine government of Yogi Adityanath", he told Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, as the state ruling party edged closer to a thumping victory.

Reiterating the Bhartiya Janata Party's pre-poll UP slogan, Ravi Kishan informed that he is looking after the work of Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur as the chief minister was presently headed towards Lucknow for keeping a check on any unlawful activities during on counting day.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, the BJP MP acclaimed that the Yogi government will run a "bulldozer" on all such people who are a for the society, have looted the society, manhandled the law and order situation in the state, or are involved in tax evasion cases. He also recalled UP CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks when he asserted that bulldozers have been sent for repair till the elections and will be put out to service after March 10.

BJP in celebratory mood as party set to win Uttar Pradesh

Ravi Kishan who was joined by folk singer Malini Awasthi was seen in a celebratory mood as BJP was leading, with initial trends suggesting the party would cross over 250 seats. Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party's 'UP Mein Ka Ba', he also voiced his famous 'UP Mein Sab Ba' (UP has seen all forms of development).

"Jail me Mukhtar ba, Corona gail haar ba (Mukhtar (Ansari) is in Jail, Corona has disappeared)" Ravi Kishan crooned, asserting "Double engine sarkar ba, kahe ki bhaiya delhi mei Modi sarkar, UP mei baba. Jai Siya Ram (Double engine govt is returning, say, Modi government in Delhi, and in UP, Baba (Yogi Adityanath). Hail Lord Ram).

