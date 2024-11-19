Winter Special: Recipe Of Delicious Sarson Ka Saag

1/8:

Ingredients

- Sarson

- 1 bunch spinach

- 2 onions

- 3-4 cloves garlic

- 1-inch ginger

- green chilies

- cumin seeds

- coriander powder

- garam masala powder

- Salt - to taste

- 2 tablespoons ghee or oil

For the Makki ki Roti:

- 2 cups corn flour

- 1/2 cup wheat flour

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

- 1 tablespoon ghee or oil

- Water - as required

Rinse and chop the mustard greens and spinach. Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.



Add chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Saute until onions are translucent. Add chopped mustard greens and spinach. Cook until the greens are wilted

Add coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well. Blend the mixture in a blender or with a hand blender until coarse.

Return the mixture to the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes or until thickened.

Mix corn flour, wheat flour, salt, and baking powder. Add ghee or oil and mix until the dough comes together.

Gradually add water to form a soft dough. Divide the dough into 6-8 portions. Roll out each portion into a ball and flatten slightly. Cook on a non-stick pan or griddle until golden brown.



