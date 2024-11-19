Published 00:05 IST, November 25th 2024
Winter Special: Recipe Of Delicious Sarson Ka Saag
Sarson Ka Saag is a popular Punjabi dish with mustard greens and spinach, prepared during winter, known for its rich, earthy flavor and served with corn bread.
1/8:
Ingredients
- Sarson
- 1 bunch spinach
- 2 onions
- 3-4 cloves garlic
- 1-inch ginger
- green chilies
- cumin seeds
- coriander powder
- garam masala powder
- Salt - to taste
- 2 tablespoons ghee or oil
2/8:
For the Makki ki Roti:
- 2 cups corn flour
- 1/2 cup wheat flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon ghee or oil
- Water - as required
3/8:
Rinse and chop the mustard greens and spinach. Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.
4/8:
Add chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Saute until onions are translucent. Add chopped mustard greens and spinach. Cook until the greens are wilted/ Image: Instagram
5/8:
Add coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well. Blend the mixture in a blender or with a hand blender until coarse./ Image: Wikipedia
6/8:
Return the mixture to the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes or until thickened./ Image: Instagram
7/8:
Mix corn flour, wheat flour, salt, and baking powder. Add ghee or oil and mix until the dough comes together./ Image: Instagram
8/8:
Gradually add water to form a soft dough. Divide the dough into 6-8 portions. Roll out each portion into a ball and flatten slightly. Cook on a non-stick pan or griddle until golden brown.
