'I am doing well': CM Eknath Shinde Speaks to Republic Amid Reports of Illness | Image: PTI

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took ill at his native village in Satara district, is doing well he said in an exclusive conversation with Republic. A team of doctors checked on Shinde as he developed high fever on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena leader headed to his native village Dare in Satara district on Friday amid speculation that he was not happy with the way the new state government was shaping up.