Published 06:50 IST, December 15th 2024
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Today, At Least 30 Ministers to Take Oath in Nagpur | LIVE
- India News
The newly elected BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set to expand its cabinet, with the oath of office ceremony scheduled to be held in Nagpur, according to PTI.
A senior BJP leader mentioned that 30-32 ministers are expected to take oath. Including the chief minister, the council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members.
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on December 5, with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar being sworn in as his deputies.
Following the cabinet expansion, the state's week-long winter session is scheduled to begin in Nagpur on December 16.
Live Blog
