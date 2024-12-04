sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:57 IST, December 4th 2024

Mahayuti 2.0: Eknath Shinde Accepts Maha Deputy CM Post, Meets Fadnavis at Varsha Bungalow

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde accepts MAHA Dy CM post | Image: Facebook

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that he will be taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister tomorrow after the Mahayuti alliance registered a thumping victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Fadnavis announced Ajit Pawar’s name as Maharashtra Deputy CM and said he hopes Eknath Shinde will be part of the government. Addressing the presser, Eknath Shinde once again reiterated that BJP has full support of Shiv Sena and dismissed all the rumours around that he was upset. Mahayuti have submitted letters to the Governor recommending Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM post. Swearing-in is set for tomorrow at 5:30 pm. 

PM Modi, BJP ruled CMs and party’s top leadership will attend the grand event.

Live Blog

Stay tuned with republic for more updates. 

00:10 IST, December 5th 2024

Rajasthan govt introduces nine policies ahead of Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit

 The Rajasthan government on Wednesday introduced nine new policies ahead of next week's Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said these new policies would not only attract investment but provide employment opportunities to lakhs of youngsters.

According to a statement, Sharma released policies for MSME; export promotion; One District, One Product; new tourism unit; integrated clean energy; and Rajasthan M-Sand, among others.

Innovations and new experiments have been incorporated in these policies to ensure economic progress, prosperity and employment generation, Sharma said.

23:22 IST, December 4th 2024

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Interference in Court Investigation

"Rahul Gandhi is now the LoP, yet he doesn't seem to understand why he shouldn't intervene in an ongoing court investigation. Why he wants to go there and add fuel to the fire? I believe that when an investigation is underway, it should not be disrupted. The INDI alliance leaders must understand that the truth will only come out through proper investigation," says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was stopped at the Ghazipur border earlier today from visiting Sambhal.

22:59 IST, December 4th 2024

India and Kuwait to Form Joint Commission to Boost Cooperation

India and Kuwait on Wednesday decided to set up a joint commission for cooperation (JCC) at the foreign ministers' level, which will act as an umbrella mechanism to comprehensively review and monitor the entire gamut of bilateral ties, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abudullah Ali Al Yahya, who arrived here on Tuesday as part of his first official visit to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two ministers reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Kuwait ties in diverse areas, including trade, investment, energy, food security and people-to-people ties.

22:37 IST, December 4th 2024

CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Strict Action Against Rioters in Sambhal

During the review meeting on law and order in the state, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "No one should be allowed to spread anarchy in Sambhal or any other district. Not even a single rioter from Sambhal should be spared."

22:20 IST, December 4th 2024

Massive Protest Held in Jaipur Over Atrocities Against Minorities in Bangladesh

A massive protest was held at Jaipur's Badi Chaupar earlier today over the atrocities against Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh.

22:19 IST, December 4th 2024

J'khand HC exempts Soren from personal appearance in court in 'money laundering' case

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday exempted Chief Minister Hemant Soren from personal appearance before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi in a case related to disobeying summonses by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court of Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary, while hearing a petition filed by Soren, ordered that he be exempted from appearing before the judicial magistrate till the next date of hearing.

The case will be heard again on December 16 and till then, Soren was exempted from personally appearing before the MP/MLA court.

21:35 IST, December 4th 2024

Jaishankar and Kuwait counterpart sign MoUs after their bilateral meeting in Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Kuwait counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya sign MoUs after their bilateral meeting in Delhi.

21:21 IST, December 4th 2024

Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Kejriwal for Diverting Attention from Punjab Law and Order Issue

On Arvind Kejriwal's statement, BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...Kejriwal has probably tried to divert attention from these serious and grave allegations being levelled against his party by making baseless and unfounded allegations in his usual style. Today, the attack on former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in the holy Golden Temple in Punjab is presenting a new example of the collapse of law and order under the rule of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and the entire country is shocked by this incident. But probably to divert attention from that, Kejriwal is talking about drugs. I want to tell him clearly that this is true that in the last 10 years, during the rule of our government, drugs worth Rs 28,000 crores have been seized. During the 10-year rule of your ally and partner in the INDI alliance, the Congress party, when the drug trade was spread from Mumbai to Punjab, only drugs worth Rs 768 crores were seized. Is this not an issue for the country to understand? We have been so vigilant and cautious that not only at the ports but also by going a hundred kilometres inside the deep sea, thousands of kilos of drugs have been seized. Kejriwal, who has mocked the honour of our soldiers by raising many baseless questions from surgical strike to Balakot, is he not mocking our Coast Guard forces and their personnel, who are fighting against this drug mafia with alertness and seriousness..."

20:53 IST, December 4th 2024

BJP's BY Vijayendra Leads Protest in Kalaburagi Against Waqf Board

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra led a protest march from Nagareshwar school to Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi with the slogan 'Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku' against the Waqf Board.

20:36 IST, December 4th 2024

Terrorists Shoot Army Jawan in Pulwama, Condition Stable

Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorists opened fire on an army jawan in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora in Pulwama. The jawan was on leave and had come home. He was shot in the leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable. The area has been cordoned off by security forces: Official sources

20:14 IST, December 4th 2024

Indian Foreign Secretary likely to visit Bangladesh

Indian Foreign Secretary likely to visit Bangladesh next week amid violence against Hindus.

20:00 IST, December 4th 2024

BJP's Virendra Sachdeva Blames Kejriwal for Nurturing AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

"Naresh Balyan's arrest under MCOCA directly shows that the MLA is involved in organised crime. Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for nurturing such individuals," says Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's arrest in a MCOCA case.

19:41 IST, December 4th 2024

Indian Navy will continue to ensure maritime security of nation: President Murmu

Murmu, the supreme commander of the country’s defence forces, said this while gracing the Navy Day celebration at the Blu Flag Beach in Odisha’s Puri.

"I am confident that the Indian Navy will continue to ensure maritime security, essential for Viksit Bharat by 2047," the President said.

Murmu said with 63 ships being built in India, the Navy’s focus to be an ‘Atmanirbhar’ force by 2047 provides inspiration to all of us to pursue innovation in ‘Mission Mode.’ The President praised the Navy's efforts in empowering women and acknowledged its pivotal role in India's victory in the 1971 war. She also lauded the Navy’s growth and capabilities, noting that India's maritime history spans over 5,000 years.

While wishing all personnel of the force on the occasion of Navy Day, the President said the day is observed to celebrate India’s glorious victory in the 1971 war and commemorate the selfless service and supreme sacrifices made by naval personnel in defence of the Motherland.

The President commended the Navy’s pioneering efforts in providing appropriate growth avenues to ‘Nari Shakti’ and noted that it was the first service to induct women Agniveers.

Murmu said two women naval officers — Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa — provide the best example of this new paradigm, as they circumnavigate the globe in INSV Tarini as part of the ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama II’.

Murmu was among thousands of spectators at the action-packed Navy Day celebrations, where the Indian Navy showcased its maritime capabilities, air power, and operational excellence.

19:40 IST, December 4th 2024

Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas to be observed on December 6

The 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, will be observed at Prerna Sthal of Parliament House Complex on Friday.

Organised by the Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event will pay tribute to the chief architect of the Constitution, a statement said.

The commemoration event will begin with floral tributes by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, and other dignitaries in the morning.

19:19 IST, December 4th 2024

Union Ministers Meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament

"Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji, Hon’ble Leader of the House (Rajya Sabha) and Hon'ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers; Shri Piyush Goyal Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry; Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minority Affairs, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Shri Jayant Chaudhary Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State for Education, called on Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at his chamber in Parliament House today," posts

19:06 IST, December 4th 2024

MP Dr Byreddy Shabari Requests Inclusion of Beda Budaga Jangam Caste in SC List

Member of Parliament from Nandyal constituency, Dr Byreddy Shabari writes to Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar requesting to include Beda Budaga Jangam caste in Scheduled Caste List

18:50 IST, December 4th 2024

Assam Minister Hazarika Challenges Congress to Accept Beef Ban or Move to Pakistan

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika tweets, "I challenge Assam Congress to welcome the beef ban or go and settle in Pakistan."

18:37 IST, December 4th 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Bans Beef in Restaurants, Hotels, and Public Places

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "...In Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places. Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state that you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant..."
 

18:24 IST, December 4th 2024

Eknath Shinde to take oath tomorrow as Maharashtra's Deputy CM

Eknath Shinde to take oath tomorrow as Maharashtra's Deputy CM along with Ajit Pawar, in the new government: Shiv Sena Sources

18:23 IST, December 4th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow

18:18 IST, December 4th 2024

President Droupadi Murmu attends Navy Day celebrations at Puri Beach in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu attends Navy Day celebrations at Puri Beach in Odisha

18:05 IST, December 4th 2024

ISKCON Locals in Jabalpur Protest in City Over Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Jabalpur: Locals associated with ISKCON took out a protest march in the city earlier today over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, seeking action by the central government.

17:46 IST, December 4th 2024

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Visits Stalls at Saras Food Festival in Delhi

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits various stalls at Saras Food Festival in Delhi. He savours tea at a food stall of Assam state

17:28 IST, December 4th 2024

Pawan Kalyan Congratulates Fadnavis on Becoming Maharashtra CM Again

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis Ji on assuming office as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister once again. Your dynamic leadership and people-centric vision, inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's guidance and @PMOIndia 's vision for a stronger India, will surely drive Maharashtra to new heights of progress and prosperity. Wishing you great success," posts posts Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

17:11 IST, December 4th 2024

Congress is Responsible for Communal Riots, Defends Sambhal Visit Ban, says Pralhad Joshi

There is nothing to hide, the administration there must have taken the decision because of the law and situation there. Who did they allow (to visit such areas) when they were in power? If communal riots have happened, then it was during the Congress rule," says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Rahul Gandhi stopped from visiting violence-hit Sambhal.

16:59 IST, December 4th 2024

Fadnavis Calls CM Post 'Technical Arrangement', Pledges Unity with Allies

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the post of Chief Minister is a "technical arrangement" and he would run the new Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra by taking allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar along.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after meeting Governor C P Radhakrishnan who invited him to form the next government. He was accompanied by Shinde and Pawar.

"Chief minister's post is a technical arrangement. All three of us will work together unitedly," Fadnavis said.

16:49 IST, December 4th 2024

NDA meeting at CR Patil's residence in Delhi

NDA meeting at CR Patil's residence in Delhi.

All NDA MP's to be present in the meeting.

16:36 IST, December 4th 2024

Over 4,000 cops on duty for Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony in Mumbai

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra’s new chief minister scheduled here on Thursday evening, officials said.

The oath ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as Maharashtra BJP legislature party’s leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the chief minister for a third time.

16:22 IST, December 4th 2024

Praful Patel Hails Fadnavis' CM Appointment, Calls Mahayuti Victory Historic

"It's a very happy moment that Devendra Fadnavis is taking over as the CM, he will be sworn in tomorrow. It's a victory for the Mahayuti, we worked very hard and gave very good programmes to the people of Maharashtra. That is why we have won again and won with a historic margin, and I am very happy that Devendra ji, Shinde ji and Ajit Pawar will all be part of the govt," says NCP Working President Praful Patel

16:14 IST, December 4th 2024

Mahayuti Leaders Display Victory Sign After Claiming Maharashtra Govt

Mahayuti leaders show victory sign after staking claim to form the government in the state

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as CM of Maharashtra tomorrow, 5th December

16:09 IST, December 4th 2024

Shinde, Pawar Exchange Witty Remarks on Deputy CM Oath Timing

When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Wait till evening..." 

Replying to Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar says, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait." 

Replying to NCP chief Pawar, Shinde says, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."

16:02 IST, December 4th 2024

Eknath Shinde Hails 2.5 Years of Mahayuti Govt, Calls Achievements Historic

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "I am very happy with the completion of two and a half years. The work done by our government, the Mahayuti government, the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are happy that we took such big decisions..."

15:54 IST, December 4th 2024

Ajit Pawar Commits to Delivering on Government Promises

"...We will give our best to run the government in the state. Activities related to the party will be handled by (BJP chief) Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP's Sunil Tatkare...", said Ajit Pawar

15:52 IST, December 4th 2024

Fadnavis Announces Maharashtra Govt Swearing-in Tomorrow, Hopes Eknath Shinde Joins

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis says, "The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... We will decide by evening who all will take oath tomorrow. Yesterday I met Eknath Shinde and requested him that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us... We will fulfill the promises made to the people of Maharashtra..."

15:46 IST, December 4th 2024

Fadnavis Staked Claim to Form Maharashtra Govt, Oath Ceremony Tomorrow

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis says, "We have met the Governor and handed over the letter of support to stake claim to form the government in the state. Our alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP have requested the Governor that I should be sworn in as Mahayuti CM...Governor accepted all the requests and invited us for the oath ceremony tomorrow at 5.30 pm..."
 

15:30 IST, December 4th 2024

ISRO Reschedules PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Launch to Tomorrow at 16:12 Due to Anomaly

"Due to an anomaly detected in PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch rescheduled to tomorrow at 16:12 hours," posts ISRO

15:28 IST, December 4th 2024

PM Modi to virtually address Swaminarayan sect event in Ahmedabad on Dec 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address nearly one lakh active volunteers or 'karyakars' of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect at a mega event to be held in Ahmedabad on December 7, a leader of the sect said on Wednesday.

15:20 IST, December 4th 2024

Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde arrive at Raj Bhavan

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde arrive at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.

14:42 IST, December 4th 2024

Focus on adding general coaches not AC coaches to railways' fleet: Vaishnaw

The railways is more focussed on increasing general compartment coaches in its fleet rather than AC1, AC2 or AC3, and 1,000 such coaches will be added by the end of December, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw said the Modi government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor.

"Today, more focus is given to increasing the general coaches. Focus is not on increasing AC1, AC2 or AC3. Focus is towards general coaches. By the end of December, 1,000 general coaches will be added to the railway networks and special step has been taken for the production of 10,000 general coaches," the minister said . 

14:41 IST, December 4th 2024

14:05 IST, December 4th 2024

Akal Takht jathedar strongly condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Wednesday strongly condemned the "murderous" attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and called for a thorough investigation into it.

He said it was not an attack on Badal but on a 'sewadar' who was performing his duty outside the Golden Temple.

13:28 IST, December 4th 2024

Grenade attack by terrorists on Army post in J-K's Poonch; no casualties

Terrorists hurled two grenades at an Army post in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. Only one of the grenades exploded.

There were no casualties in the attack. Security forces have launched a search operation to trace the terrorists, the officials said.

13:22 IST, December 4th 2024

Maharashtra polls proved 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain': Devendra Fadnavis

Elected to lead the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday termed the Assembly polls as "historic", reiterated the "Ek Hain to Safe Hain" rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning and added "Modi Hai to Mumkin hai".


An official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony sourced from Fadnavis' office states that he is set to take oath as chief minister of the State at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5:30 pm in December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

12:59 IST, December 4th 2024

Punjab CM condemns attack on Sukhbir Badal, lauds cops for prompt action

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was fired at while performing 'sewa' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday morning, and directed police to investigate the incident.

12:45 IST, December 4th 2024

Ready to go alone to Sambhal with police but not allowed: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was stopped at the Ghazipur border here on Wednesday, said he was ready to go alone to Sambhal with police but was not allowed.

"As the leader of the opposition, it is my constitutional right. I should have been allowed," he said.

12:22 IST, December 4th 2024

Fadnavis elected leader of Maharashtra BJP legislature party; set to become CM

 Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously elected as the Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader at its meeting here on Wednesday, paving the way for his appointment as the chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

12:21 IST, December 4th 2024

Ashish Shelar to be the chief whip of Maharashtra BJP

Ashish Shelar to be the chief whip of Maharashtra BJP

12:18 IST, December 4th 2024

'I Congratulate Devendra Fadnavis': Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended her greeting to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on being elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. She said, "My wishes to all the newly elected MLAs. I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis."

11:59 IST, December 4th 2024

South Korea's opposition parties submit motion to impeach President Yoon over sudden martial law

South Korea's opposition parties on Wednesday submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing pressure to leave office or be forced out hours after he ended a short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.

11:15 IST, December 4th 2024

Rahul Gandhi stopped at Ghazipur border on way to Sambhal

 With prohibitory orders in place in Sambhal, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was stopped at the Ghazipur border here on Wednesday on his way to the district, a senior police officer said.

Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders reached the Ghazipur border in the morning where heavy police force was deployed and barricades put up to stop them from entering Sambhal.

10:57 IST, December 4th 2024

'We salute valiant personnel of Indian Navy': PM Modi extends greetings on Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the occasion of Indian Navy Day and saluted the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy for their unmatched courage and dedication.
"On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history," PM Modi posted on X.

10:24 IST, December 4th 2024

'Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy...': SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "...First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'...This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?...I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab?...The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly...There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident...We will continue with our 'seva'..."

10:22 IST, December 4th 2024

'There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered': ADCP Harpal Singh

The shooter who fired fired at SAD leaders, including Badal and identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the Police was overpowered by people on the spot and caught.
ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well...Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru..." "No," he says when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.
Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."

10:19 IST, December 4th 2024

Man fires at Sukhbir Singh Badal doing 'penance' at Golden Temple in Punjab; accused nabbed

A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Advertisement
09:59 IST, December 4th 2024

Man opens fire at Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, nabbed

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here on Wednesday. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.

The man, identified as Narain Singh, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.

09:46 IST, December 4th 2024

Delhi's air quality recorded 'poor' for 3rd consecutive day, visibility improves

The air quality in the national capital Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Wednesday for the third day in a row.
As per by the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was measured as '211' at 8 am .
Drone visuals showed a thin layer of smog engulfing the areas of Bikaji Cama, Moti Bagh and AIIMS.

08:31 IST, December 4th 2024

ISRO to launch PROBA-3 mission satellites from Sriharikota today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 /Proba-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

08:03 IST, December 4th 2024

Amit Shah to table Disaster Management Bill in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha today. Bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to be taken into consideration.

08:00 IST, December 4th 2024

South Korea's opposition party urges Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree

 South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment, hours after Yoon ended short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.

07:57 IST, December 4th 2024

US welcomes Yoon's decision to lift martial law in South Korea

 The United States, South Korea's key ally, has expressed its support and welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s decision to lift martial law amid the country's escalating political situation, on Tuesday.

President Yoor's move to implement emergency was quickly blocked by South Korean lawmakers in a dramatic vote, plunging the east Asian nation into its most severe political turmoil since the 1980s.

07:13 IST, December 4th 2024

'White House was not notified in advance of this announcement': US

The United States, a key ally of South Korea, said there was a lack of prior notice regarding Yoon’s decision. “The US was not notified in advance of this announcement. We are seriously concerned by the developments we are seeing on the ground,” the White House National Security Council said in a statement.
 

06:56 IST, December 4th 2024

'Whole world should raise its voice against this': Sukanta Majumdar on situation in Bangladesh

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh and said that it is being discussed and the whole world should "raise its voice" against this.
"What is happening in Bangladesh is being discussed in the whole world. 

06:55 IST, December 4th 2024

Bangladesh interim govt has absolute obligation to protect Hindus : US Congressman

An influential US lawmaker on Tuesday said the interim Bangladeshi government has an absolute obligation to protect the minority Hindu community in the country after the fall of the democratically-elected Sheikh Hasina-led government earlier this year.

06:54 IST, December 4th 2024

South Korea's opposition party urges Yoon to resign or face impeachment over martial law decree

 South Korea's main opposition party on Wednesday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment, hours after Yoon ended short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.

