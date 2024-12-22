PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony | LIVE

From PM Modi's Kuwait visit to latest updates on Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Controversy, stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest news updates. | Image: @narendramodi-X



Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his historic two-day Kuwait visit from today; he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years. This visit will help in strengthening ties between the two nations and will be a fresh chapter for India-Kuwait bilateral relations. All related updates here…

Apart from PM Modi's two-day Kuwait visit which begins today, focus will also remain on the latest updates in the Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Controversy, Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, the Sambhal issue and other important news events.

09:19 IST, December 22nd 2024 Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

08:55 IST, December 22nd 2024 India can never permit others to have veto on its choices: EAM Jaishankar External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India can never permit others to have a veto on its choices and will do whatever is right in the national interest and for the global good without being intimidated to “conform”. In a video message for a function in Mumbai, he said when India is etched more deeply in global consciousness, its repercussions are truly profound.

08:54 IST, December 22nd 2024 'Mamata Banerjee will not support it because country is benefiting from it': Sukanta Majumdar on One Nation One Election Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, asserting that the proposed reforms would benefit the country by saving money. However, Majumdar claimed that Banerjee would oppose the initiative simply because it would be advantageous for the nation.

07:46 IST, December 22nd 2024 38 dead, over 100 missing in Congo after ferry capsizes in Busira river Thirty-eight people are confirmed dead, and over 100 remain missing in Congro after an overloaded ferry -- full of people returning home for Christmas -- capsized in the river Burisa late on Friday night, according to local officials and eyewitnesses.

07:34 IST, December 22nd 2024 Maharashtra Cabinet reshuffle: Fadnavis keeps Home, Shinde gets Urban Development Portfolios were announced for the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on Saturday with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis keeping Home and Law and Judiciary departments and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde getting Urban Development and Housing and Public Work. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has got Finance and Planning and Excise departments.

06:52 IST, December 22nd 2024 Shah holds meeting with Tripura tribal council delegation to discuss indigenous people's issues Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to discuss the issues of the indigenous people of the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

06:52 IST, December 22nd 2024 India condemns attack at Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany India has condemned the car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which claimed five lives and injured dozens, with numbers showing more than 200 injured.

06:51 IST, December 22nd 2024 7 Indians among around 200 injured in German Christmas market attack Seven Indians have been injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg and the Indian embassy in Berlin is providing them all possible assistance, official sources said on Saturday night.