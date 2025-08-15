Who Is Bidula Bai Dewaar, The Ragpicker Who Helped Build Ram Temple In Ayodhya? | Independence Day Heroes

As the nation celebrates Independence Day, it is important to recognize Bidula Bai Dewaar, whose act of patriotism and selfless service has inspired millions across the country.

Bidula Bai Dewaar, an 85-year-old garbage collector from a small town in Chhattisgarh, defied her circumstances to contribute to the Lord Ram temple fund in Ayodhya.

Earning just Rs 40 after a day's hard work, she donated Rs 20 to the Ram Mandir construction fund.

Her story embodies patriotism in every act. Her contribution was not driven by devotion alone but by her love for her country and its values. Her small act of kindness caught the attention of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and soon, she received an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. It is remarkable that a woman with such limited means could give so much, not in amount but in spirit.

Her act reminds people that patriotism does not always require a flag; sometimes, it is demonstrated through small acts of kindness for the country.

Reflecting on her experience of visiting the Ram Temple on the day of its inauguration, she said, "It was a very good experience. When I saw Lord Ram, my soul jumped with joy."

"I never thought I would get the opportunity to do darshan of Ram Lalla. I donated Rs 20, and it was as if Lord Ram himself wanted me to have this opportunity," she added.

When asked what motivated her to donate despite earning so little, she said, "It was my wish to contribute. I was overjoyed to know that the temple was being constructed, so I made the donation."

She continues to work as a garbage picker, earning Rs 20–30 per day.

"I made the donation in the Lord's name," she said.

Shedding light on how she survives on such a modest income and still manages to donate, she said, "I manage to survive somehow. I only need some food."

Commenting on the new Ram Temple, she said, "I like the Ram Temple. It has been constructed very well."

She traveled from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya to attend the consecration of the Lord Ram temple.