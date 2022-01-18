How To Stand Out When Looking For Jobs? Experts Discuss On Shaping India’s Future

The pandemic and an increasingly competitive workforce are two of the various factors resulting in huge changes in how students kickstart their careers. Student placements and internships are becoming more popular and are being promoted by academic institutions. This allows them to have the opportunity to better understand their chosen industry and gain some valuable field experience. Republic Media Network has partnered with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham School of Engineering to present to you Shaping India’s Future. This campaign takes an in-depth look at the evolving role of technology in India, explores challenges and opportunities presented to future engineers and teachers, and discusses how students can equip themselves to be competitive in the continuously progressing field of engineering.

This episode features guest speakers Mr. Srikanth. Joint Director of Placement, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Ms. Soni Pinjala, Jr. Associate Technical Consultant Salesforce, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mr. Kunal Gupta, Founder and CEO, Mount Talent Consultancy and Mr. Pulkit Jain, Co-founder and Head of New Initiatives, Vedantu.

The guests discuss the importance of student internships and the new opportunities available for undergraduates, with institutions like Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham having 114 active recruiters and already having secured placements for 88% of their students, setting off their careers. Furthermore, opportunities increase as the world moves digital, with companies being able to engage with 2.5x the number of academic institutions compared to what they used to, as it is a lot less time consuming to do so over zoom compared to visiting in-person. The guests also discuss the pros and cons of remote working, and the effects it has had on student behavior in interviews.

Alongside increases in opportunity, there are other factors students need to account for when applying for jobs. The episode evaluates whether it is more valuable to work for start-ups or larger companies and, more importantly, what companies, particularly in the competitive field of engineering, actually look for when hiring students. With attitude, problem-solving skills and practical skills being more in demand than academic knowledge, universities are tailoring their courses to better prepare their students for the needs of the market.

“All the courses Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offers are not just theoretical but practical as well. I strongly believe that if you are not implementing what you’re leaning, that’s not productive, because you might not be able to retain what you’ve learnt in the long-term, and you will not understand it as well. So, most of our courses are project-based, across campus and departments.” Ms. Soni Pinjala, Jr. Associate Technical Consultant Salesforce, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

As competition in the Indian workforce grows, opportunities are rising quickly as well. This episode provides students with vital information on how to set themselves up for success when looking for industry internships to begin their promising careers.