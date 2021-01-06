‘Why Waste’ App: An Innovative Way To Help Consumers Save Water

Be it climate change or education, today's youth are leaving their imprint on every sector in the world. In the city of Bengaluru lives Garvita Gulhati, a young girl working towards solving India's growing water crisis. Garvita is the only Indian to win the 'Global Changemaker' title in 2018. According to reports, about 14 million litres of water is wasted by restaurants every year. Garvita came up with the #GlassHalfFull concept and educated restaurants about this valuable piece of information and ways to save water. 'Why Waste' is an NGO started by Garvita to educate people on being water-wise.

They recently launched the 'Why Waste' App that enables users to track their water consumption. After logging into the app, the user would have to participate in a simple water quiz to know their water consumption and reduce consumption where needed. It enables every individual to develop a more conscientious approach toward their water consumption.

"Statistics state that the current pandemic is going to lead us into a global water crisis. Today, 2 billion people across the globe lack access to simple drinking water amid a health pandemic. Twenty-five cities in India are said to run out of water by 2021," said Garvita Gulhati, Founder & CEO, Why Waste.

She further adds, "A lot of us heard that about two years ago, Cape Town was going to hit day zero and run out of water entirely. Many of us didn't know that they actually brought themselves out of the situation by simply helping citizens change their habits toward water consumption. This is exactly what we wish to get to you through our app" Garvita and her team are doing their bit toward spreading awareness about water conservation. Let us do our bit to ensure our future generations don't suffer.

