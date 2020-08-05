Badalta Bharat: Saksham Promoting Skill Development And Training For Women

Education and employment are important elements that help the population survive. However, women in the rural parts of India are often unable to pursue education or find employment that can help their financial conditions. Projects like Saksham under the Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) are helping these women thrive by providing them with vocational training and skill development. ASDC is an initiative by Adani Foundation, and is one of the many initiatives taken by the foundation to promote community development.

The Saksham initiative has helped 25-year-old Babita Kumari to become an independent and earning member of the family. Babita was educated till 10th standard, following which, her father got her married. The financial condition of her in-laws made her dreams of further education, impossible. However, she came in contact with Saksham and has been a certified tailor since 2018. After completing her course in 2018, she has been a part of the foundation as a tailor for school uniforms. She gradually earned enough money that helped her improve her family’s financial instability.

Her work has managed to change the outlook of her family members and they support her in every way possible. Her husband has been a constant companion, through her struggles and continues to help her out in all her endeavors. Saksham has helped over 1600 women through the skill development training and employment that they provide. These initiatives help women find their confidence and help them become, financially stable.