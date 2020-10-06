How MG Motor Is Driving India To An Era Of Innovation; Creating An Ecosystem On The Way

Technological progress is a crucial component to determine the income & standards of living for any country. But new knowledge & technology do not necessarily develop everywhere. Therefore, bringing in global companies' innovation & foreign technologies to India can significantly impact our country's economic growth. In just one and a half years of its journey, MG Motor India has introduced trail-blazing technology & is working towards building an innovation ecosystem that makes India self-reliant.

'Helping India Grow' in association with Republic Media Network is a series that talks about the remarkable journey & milestones covered by MG Motor. The 2nd episode consisted of distinguished guest panelists like Rajeev Chaba, President & MD of MG Motor India, Alok Agarwal Board Member, Prasar Bharti, Upasana Sharma, Director, TIE - Delhi NCR, Rajesh Kumar, Founder, Highway Delight. Each panelist highlighted the cutting-edge technology that MG Motor India has introduced to the Indian automation industry. They also shed light on the various dedicated steps taken by MG Motor towards making India Aatmanirbhar.

"Youth is the biggest currency that we have in India. So, we wanted to promote & encourage the youth of the country to get into all these technologies & new areas. So, two years before the launch, we started talking about supporting the start-ups, mentoring them; we joined hands with TIE, we did some hackathons, we also tied up with IIT Delhi for some future research. So we started talking about this much before the cars' launch to make sure that we get these cars and transfer know-how in developing this kind of an ecosystem," said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.

MG Motor India has always worked towards innovation in order to introduce revolutionary & cutting-edge technology on Indian roads. The brand continues to empower start-ups and promote technological advancements throughout the country.