ITC Savlon Launches New Series Of TVCs To Promote The Correct Way Of Wearing A Mask

With the COVID - 19 cases on the rise, it is imperative that we must follow the safety guidelines like wearing a mask in public places. ITC Savlon has launched a new series of TVCs with a fundamental message that says, 'Mask Hai, Mazak Nahi' and is a part of ITC Savlon's ‘Swasth India Mission’. The campaign aims to raise awareness towards the mask-wearing etiquette among its audience. The TVCs capture the notion that wearing a mask appropriately isn't just a precautionary measure to prevent one from contracting the COVID-19 virus but is also a social & civic responsibility of every citizen towards curbing the ongoing pandemic, as there is no way to detect asymptomatic transmitters of the virus.

Conceptualized by marketing and advertising specialists at Ogilvy India, the TVCs are set in everyday, mundane situations like using a building elevator or buying daily groceries from vendors, etc. that most of the audience find relatable. Each of the TV commercials has an element of humour & entertainment while emphasizing on the importance of wearing a mask correctly. The series is an innovative & amusing way to educate the audience and spread awareness about wearing a mask correctly.

The protagonists of these films are shown to make sure they encourage people they encounter to wear their masks correctly, with simple gestures like a nod, stare, or an eye-roll. The films have a very light-hearted & humorous approach while trying to preserve the seriousness of the message. Thus, encouraging consumers to stay vigilant while leading by example. ITC Savlon’s ‘Mask Hai Mazak Nahi’ TVCs are a way to instil positive behavioural change within society about the attitude that people have towards wearing a mask.