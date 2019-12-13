The Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards | Celebrating Dream Chasers

Beam Suntory and Republic Media Network have joined hands to celebrate the spirit in individuals that urges them to live their dreams. The Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards is to lauds the finest minds in the country who have been risk takers and overcome every possible obstacle to pioneer the fields they are passionate about. It commemorates individuals who refuse to give in to the majority and take the roads that are seldom taken.

The Entertainment category celebrates individuals who have given outstanding performances as an actor/actress/director/other similar roles. They have pushed boundaries in the entertainment industry and established a new precedent across the country. They continue to create content that is relatable and relative in today’s time with audiences across the country. The Golden Thistle Award for Special Recognition in the Entertainment industry went to choreographer, Remo D’Souza and the Golden Thistle Award for their contributions to entertainment was given to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his choices in films that are often considered off-beat.

The GQ Most Stylish Woman went to Bollywood actress, Nusrat Bharucha, who has been making her mark with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, SonuKeTitu Ki Sweety, AkaashVaani and more.

The Growing for Good Award celebrates and honors the contributions of individuals who have excelled in their respective fields and whose development work has been instrumental in having a significant impact on people in communities across the globe. The award was taken by Mrs. Neerja Birla, for her excellence in building a community that is breaking stigmas about dealing with mental health.

Forever Genuine is a Lifetime Achievement Award that will recognize an individual who has exhibited outstanding, creative, innovative, and visionary leadership in the growth and advancement of the entertainment, business, sports and arts & culture community. It celebrates individuals who displayed exceptional ability and made a significant difference to the community. The award was given to legendary filmmaker, Subhash Ghai, who believes that hard work and determination can make a huge change in the society.

Business celebrates individuals who have demonstrated a vision along with adopting a persevering approach for enterprise expansion that placed them at the pole position of their business by identifying opportunities, understanding objectives, formulating ideas, making decisions and acting as an inspiration to others to achieve greater business success. Yashish Dahiya, CEO, Policybazaar.com took home the Golden Thistle Award for his contribution in the corporate sector.

