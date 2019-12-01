Scorpio Horoscope For December 2, 2019 - Scorpio Daily Predictions

Scorpios are born between the dates of October 23 to November 21. Those born under the sign of Scorpio are often very passionate and make great friends thanks to their unyielding loyalty to those close to them. However, they can also be obsessive, vengeful and at times manipulative. The ruling planet for Scorpio is Mars, while the symbol is the Scorpion. Here is Scorpios' daily horoscope for December 2, 2019.

Scorpio – What to expect today?

Love

If you are single and looking for a relationship, now is the time to find your perfect match. It is a perfect time for singles to socially stretch out and meet new people. For those who are already in a relationship and are facing some difficulties should sort them out and live peacefully. There is no need to get into unnecessary arguments with the people you love.

Career

You are trustworthy, and often colleagues rely on you. This is an inherent quality to take leadership roles. Keep your communication skills handy at the workplace, and you will on track for positive results. Your career is stable, and you should stay confident in your workplace.

Health

You may indulge in unhealthy binge-snacking. But do not forget about your fitness goals. Your mental health might be good today. Your work may be done on time and you might be stress-free for the rest of the evening.

Family

Today is the perfect day for you to socialise. Whether it is a pleasant family get-together or a birthday celebration you must put in efforts to attend it. You will enjoy the company of others and they may also like being with you. Your effort today will be the testimony about how much you mean to them and value their company. Make sure that you be yourself because they accept you just as you are.

