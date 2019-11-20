Scorpio Horoscope For November 21, 2019 | Scorpio Daily Prediction

People who belong to the zodiac sign of Scorpio are known for their determination. They are highly independent individuals and they work diligently. They try to build something unique by putting their creative skills to use. They do not believe in parties but rather believe in staying alone and spending quality time. Read on to know what your stars and ruling planets have for you.

Scorpio horoscope - What to expect today?

Today is a good start, you are set to shine out as a person of care and kindness. You are quite good at resisting temptation, but it's time for you to learn how to live with it. Today's day will teach you how to deal with your flaws. It is also a day where certain events will expect you to be more socially active.

Scorpio horoscope - Love

You might be pushier with your partner. A little sweetness is more than welcome. Try to rediscover some peace. For singles, your love life is not mutual or stable. Unexpected jealousies come along which might complicate your life and relationships.

Scorpio horoscope - Career

Career looks great today. Some ongoing tasks could bring you work satisfaction. You may influence your colleagues. However, if you were to sign a contract, read carefully. You need to remain wary of any contract. However, you will be very focused while working and chances of goof-ups will be minimal.

Scorpio horoscope - Finance

Your stars are in your favour today, you can try making some financial investment decisions. People in top positions in other companies will also get you business which will be mutually profitable. You're able to earn more now and allocate it as you see fit.

Scorpio horoscope - Health

You would like to rest and not think of anything. The evening gives you a chance to be alone. Keep your mind ready for important decisions with plenty of rest, a healthy diet, and plenty of freshwater.

