ISRO Scripts History, Launches Maiden SSLV-D1 Mission Carrying Student Satellite AzaadiSAT

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history on August 7, by launching its first new rocket the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The mini rocket, carrying an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) and a student satellite AzaadiSAT, began lift off at 9:18 am (IST) from the first launch pad.

About 13 minutes after launch, the rocket is expected to place the EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT into the intended orbit.

ISRO embarked on a mission to place satellites that weigh up to 500 kg into the 500 km low earth orbit, with an aim to offer cheap rides to space and have a bigger share of the demanding SSLV market. This successful launch of the smallest commercial flight adds another feather in the cap of India's space research organization.

Facts about SSLV rocket

- Unlike ISRO’s trusted workhorse -- Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) – the SSLV can carry payloads weighing up to 500 kg and deploy satellites into a 500 km low earth orbit.

- It uses solid fuel -- hydroxyl terminated polubutadiene -- to fire the first three stages which takes the payloads to the desired altitude. The fourth stage comprises a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) to place the satellites into orbit.

- It has a miniaturised, low-cost avionics system with commercially available, industrially produced components as well as a uniform interstage joint structure for speedy assembly and launch.

- The SSLV also includes a digital control system with entirely domestic electro-mechanical actuators, a multi-satellite adapter deck, and multi-satellite accommodation.

- The main payload on the 34-meter-tall rocket is the earth observation-02 satellite and co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT, an 8-kg Cubesat designed by the girl students from government schools across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

- The earth observation satellite designed by ISRO offers advanced optical remote sensing operating in infra-red bands with high spatial resolution.

Sunday's mission of ISRO is the third this year after the successful PSLV-C53 mission on June 30, which is the dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Ltd.

On February 14, ISRO successfully placed earth observation satellite EOS-04 on board its trusted workhorse PSLV-C52/EOS-04 mission.

The radar imaging satellite was designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations.

