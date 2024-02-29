Advertisement

England is currently on a tour in India for a red-ball series. Despite being one of the finest Test teams, they have suffered their first Test series defeats in their Bazball era. Even though the final Test match is yet to take place in Dharamshala, India has taken a 3-1 lead in the Test series and took one of their grandest wins. The English bowling was on display as James Anderson took key wickets to halt India's momentum. But the hosts stood like a fortress and took a formidable lead in the competition. The veteran's display was solid, and Anderson recalled that he improved his skills by watching a former Team India player.

James Anderson admits to honing his skills by observing an Indian bowling veteran

James Anderson spoke exclusively to JioCinema after the third Test match in Rajkot. While assessing the development of India's pace brigade in recent years, Anderson stated that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are among the best bowlers in the world. Anderson also discussed how the Indian bowling legend Zaheer Khan has influenced his bowling.

"For me, Zaheer Khan was someone I used to watch a lot to try and learn from. How he used the reverse swing, how he covered the ball when he ran into bowl, that is something I tried to sort of develop on the back of playing against him quite a few times here," said Anderson.

England's James Anderson in action as he dives to take a catch during the 4th IND vs ENG Test match in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

Zaheer Khan is regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers in world cricket history, having taken 311 wickets in 92 Test matches and 610 wickets total in 309 international matches spanning all formats.

Following Zaheer's footsteps, Anderson has delivered some solid numbers throughout his 22-year illiustrious career. The pacer is 41 but shows not signs of stopping. With the best bowling stats of 6/79, Anderson has claimed 42 wickets at an average of 30.28 in 16 games played in India. The veteran could be in action at the final Test match in Dharamshala.