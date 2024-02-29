Updated February 29th, 2024 at 07:17 IST
Veteran James Anderson reflects on honing his skills by studying a legendary Indian fast bowler
Veteran English James Anderson reflects on how he learnt the skills from Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan and how it has impacted him in his stellar career.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
England is currently on a tour in India for a red-ball series. Despite being one of the finest Test teams, they have suffered their first Test series defeats in their Bazball era. Even though the final Test match is yet to take place in Dharamshala, India has taken a 3-1 lead in the Test series and took one of their grandest wins. The English bowling was on display as James Anderson took key wickets to halt India's momentum. But the hosts stood like a fortress and took a formidable lead in the competition. The veteran's display was solid, and Anderson recalled that he improved his skills by watching a former Team India player.
Also Read: James Anderson calls COMPLETELY IGNORED Indian bowler as world-class: 'There are not many better'
Advertisement
James Anderson admits to honing his skills by observing an Indian bowling veteran
James Anderson spoke exclusively to JioCinema after the third Test match in Rajkot. While assessing the development of India's pace brigade in recent years, Anderson stated that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj are among the best bowlers in the world. Anderson also discussed how the Indian bowling legend Zaheer Khan has influenced his bowling.
Advertisement
"For me, Zaheer Khan was someone I used to watch a lot to try and learn from. How he used the reverse swing, how he covered the ball when he ran into bowl, that is something I tried to sort of develop on the back of playing against him quite a few times here," said Anderson.
Zaheer Khan is regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers in world cricket history, having taken 311 wickets in 92 Test matches and 610 wickets total in 309 international matches spanning all formats.
Advertisement
Also Read: Former India coach Ravi Shastri posts special message for Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan after BCCI snub
Following Zaheer's footsteps, Anderson has delivered some solid numbers throughout his 22-year illiustrious career. The pacer is 41 but shows not signs of stopping. With the best bowling stats of 6/79, Anderson has claimed 42 wickets at an average of 30.28 in 16 games played in India. The veteran could be in action at the final Test match in Dharamshala.
Advertisement
Published February 29th, 2024 at 07:17 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.