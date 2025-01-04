VIDEO: Delhi Election 2025: BJP Releases First List Of Candidates, Parvesh Verma To Challenge Kejriwal

Amid the heated political showdown surrounding the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) alleged scheme fraud and a renewed push for handout schemes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaign strategy. In a significant move, the BJP unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, signaling a focused approach to challenge the AAP-led government.

The announcement comes at a time when the political atmosphere in the national capital is charged, with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast. The BJP's candidate list is expected to set the tone for its electoral battle against the AAP, which is under fire over claims of financial irregularities and its controversial welfare policies.

Stay tuned as we delve deeper into the BJP's game plan and its implications for the fiercely contested Delhi Assembly elections.