VIDEO: Drone Footage Captures Swarm Of Devotees Participating In Shahi Snan At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj, UP

Prayagraj witnessed a grand beginning of the Maha Kumbh on Monday as thousands of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam to participate in the auspicious 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima. The Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, became the focal point of spiritual fervor as pilgrims arrived to take the holy dip. This act of faith, believed to cleanse sins and pave the path to salvation, was accompanied by the performance of sacred rituals. The atmosphere at the Sangam brimmed with devotion, chants, and a sense of divine energy as the Maha Kumbh festivities officially commenced, drawing millions from across the country and the world to witness and partake in this extraordinary spiritual gathering.