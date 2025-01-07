sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 7, 2025

VIDEO: Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Virat Kohli, Slams Ex-India Captain For Creating Extra Pressure On Team

The India vs Australia series ended in a very unfortunate way for Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's men. Australia clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by defeating India 3-1. But there are questions being asked about Gautam Gambhir's management skills, Rohit Sharma's captaincy and Virat Kohli's form. Kohli, in particular has been called out consistently, not only for his form but also for his conduct on the field. Sunil Gavaskar has called out Kohli baiting the crowd and stated that doing so only added to the pressure on the team.

