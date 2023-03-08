Hindu Temple Targeted In Australia Again; Khalistan Threat To Perth's Swaminarayan Mandir

Amid a series of high-profile hate-attacks and defacements of Hindu temples in Australia, it has now come to light that the Swaminarayan Temple in Perth has received a threat call from Khalistan supporters.

This development came as Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flew from Perth to India for a state visit. As per inputs, the Khalistan supporters shared an audio message in which he can be heard threatening the president of the Shree Swaminarayan Temple.

Australia: Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Perth threatened

While speaking with The Australia Today, the President of Temple, Vinodbhai Hirani, said he received a call from an American number, and the man who was on the call said himself to be "Gurupdesh Singh," who warned Hindus to support Khalistan or face dire consequences. Hirani told the Australian media that they are deciding with the management committee on how to further protect the temple from such attacks.

This incident comes after the Shree Laxmi Narayan Mandir (temple) in Brisbane's Burbank suburb was attacked by a group of Khalistani supporters. Notably, Saturday's attacks were the fifth attempt at vandalism after various attempts earlier in January and February. The Police's help has been sought in Western Australia. "Temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism on the boundary wall of our temple," Temple president Satinder Shukla was quoted as saying by The Australia Today website.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India on 4-day tour

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit India on his four-day official state tour scheduled from March 8 to March 11. Notably, this is the first visit by an Australian Prime Minister in six years and comes on at the time of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which entered into force in December. The Australian Prime Minister will be accompanied by Australia's Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farell, and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeleine King, along with other senior officials. The highlight of his visit will be attending the 4th and pivotal India-Australia test match in Ahmedabad with PM Modi.

