Khalistani Supporters Attack Indians During Car Rally In Australia's Griffith

The Indian community living in Australia was attacked by the pro-Khalistan supporters during a peaceful car rally organised by Indian-Australians at Griffith on Sunday. Sources have confirmed that Khalistan supporters wielded swords and damaged the cars that were present at the rally.

The group named Australian Hindu Association, which organised the rally, has also filed a police complaint into the matter, and an investigation into the matter is expected. The footage accessed by Republic Media Network, showed that the cars that were part of the rally were damaged by the Khailstani supporters. While speaking to Republic Media Network on the issue, Manoj Patel, who was part of the rally, said "I am feeling unsafe, we were attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters during a peaceful car rally."

"Once again, the Khalistani games have been played on the same playing ground, and this year also we have the same issue. We have contacted the authorities of Griffith City to resolve the matter. We have evidence against them, and the authorities have given us a copy of the same, and they have assured us that this will not happen, but it is happening again, told Manoj Patel to Republic TV.

"We had Indian and Australian flags on our car, and we were passing through our root when suddenly a group came and attacked our cars with some sharp objects. They also raised Khalistani slogans and showed posters. We are feeling unsafe because these people are leaving near us and the police is not taking the required action," he added.

This isn't the first instance when the Indian diaspora has been attacked by pro-Khalistani elements in Australia. Earlier, instances of vandalism against Hindu temples in several parts of the country were also reported.

There were incidents of Khailstani supporters creating anti-India graffiti on temple walls and writing slogans against the Indian Prime Minister of India.

Despite the Australian government's promise to the Indian government to control such instances, till now, there has been no significant action taken by Australian authorities in this matter.