At China Congress Event, Xi Jinping Reiterates Claim On Taiwan; 'have Ability To Control'

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is expected to continue his third term, has staunchly asserted Beijing's ability to control its regions including Taiwan. While delivering a speech at the most-awaited Congress party event on Sunday, President Xi said China had the "resolve and ability" to maintain its "territorial integrity" — including its claim to Taiwan. His unwavering claim came despite the fact that Taiwan is a self-governing island and its president Tsai Ing-wen has clarified that there is “no room for compromise” over Taipei's sovereignty.

"In the face of serious provocations by the Taiwan independence separatists and the interference of external forces, we have resolutely carried out major struggles against separatism and interference, demonstrating our firm determination and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence forces," CNN quoted Xi as saying during the event.

Taking a dig at the Western powers, he asserted that China has the strategy to deal with external interference and added Beijing will firmly grasp the dominance and initiative in cross-strait relations. “We put forward an overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, promote cross-strait exchange and cooperation, resolutely oppose Taiwan independence, resolutely oppose interference by external powers, and firmly grasp the dominance and initiative in cross-strait relations," he added.

It is worth mentioning he was pointing fingers at the recent visit of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island nation. According to the Chinese spokesperson, Pelosi's visit to Taiwan violated international law and basic norms in international relations and accused her of jeopardising other countries' domestic affairs, sovereignty and territorial integrity. On the other hand, the US Speaker had issued a statement describing her tour as a "strong statement that America stands with Taiwan."

China-Taiwan tensions

It is worth mentioning Taiwan had split from China during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China). Although the regions have been governed separately for more than seven decades, the Communist Party continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan. Beijing has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory under the One China policy. In recent times, China repeatedly warned the island nation to use force if it disobeys Bejing's command and relies on the West for its security.