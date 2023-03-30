Last Updated:

From Meeting Scholz To Visiting Farmers Market; A Peek Into King Charles' Germany Visit

In an effort to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and the European Union, King Charles III made his first overseas trip as King of Britain to Berlin.

| Written By
Vidit Baya
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 on a three-day official visit to Germany. 

People waved German and British flags while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender welcomed King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender were clicked together with Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender welcomed the British Royal Family in Berlin, Germany, 

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender, Britain's King Charles III, and Camilla were seen at the Bellevue Palace.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla visited Berlin’s weekly farmers’ market which is 150 years old.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla signed the guest book at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany

King Charles III met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, shakes hand with Britain's King Charles III, centre, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during the State Banquet in Berlin

Troops took part in a welcome ceremony for King Charles III and Camilla in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

