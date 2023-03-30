From Meeting Scholz To Visiting Farmers Market; A Peek Into King Charles' Germany Visit

Quick links:
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 on a three-day official visit to Germany.
People waved German and British flags while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender welcomed King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender were clicked together with Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender welcomed the British Royal Family in Berlin, Germany,
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender, Britain's King Charles III, and Camilla were seen at the Bellevue Palace.
King Charles III and his wife Camilla visited Berlin’s weekly farmers’ market which is 150 years old.
King Charles III and his wife Camilla signed the guest book at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, shakes hand with Britain's King Charles III, centre, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during the State Banquet in Berlin