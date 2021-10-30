PM Modi Meets US' Joe Biden & Other World Leaders; Shares Pleasantries Ahead Of G20 Summit

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were also spotted, as PM Modi was seen exchanging pleasantries.

The world leaders have all gathered to take part in the G20 Summit which this time is taking place in Rome, Italy. The Summit, which is scheduled for October 30-31, will be centred around the theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity, focussing on the areas of recovery from the pandemic and strengthening of global health governance.

On the sidelines of the @g20org Rome Summit, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders. pic.twitter.com/7L3vbpRzUs — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

In one of the pictures shared by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi is seen walking with Biden in a half embrace, apparently sharing light chitchat. The two leaders are seen happy to be in each other's company. In other photos, PM Modi is seen embracing Macron and engaging in a discussion with Trudeau and Johnson.

Earlier, all the world leaders participating in the G20 Summit, including PM Modi, gathered for a 'family photo'. Later in the day, the G20 leaders will also have dinner together. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders participated in a session on 'Global Economy and Global Health (Working Lunch)'.

World leaders meet in Rome for the @g20org Summit, an important multilateral forum for global good. pic.twitter.com/lzSte0d8Ey — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021

Rome G20 Summit

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80% of the global GDP, 75% of global trade, and 60% of the planet's population. The forum has met every year since 1999 and includes, since 2008, a yearly summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government.

The Rome Summit will be attended by heads of state and government of G20 member countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and several international organisations.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia