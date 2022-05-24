Quad Fellowship Programme: PM Modi Calls Initiative 'wonderful'; Urges Students To Apply

Following the major launch of the QUAD Fellowship Programme by the leaders of the member nations on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all the Indian students to apply for the fellowship programme and further join the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators with an aim to build a better future for humanity.

In a video shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi while giving out a message to all countrymen further said that the QUAD Fellowship Programme is a "wonderful and unique" initiative as it will offer students great opportunities to pursue graduate and doctorate courses in various subjects including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It will also encourage academic excellence and further boost person-to-person linkages between both the countries, he added.

Notably, PM Modi's address came shortly after the leaders of the QUAD countries launched the fellowship programme, which is a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed with an aim to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four-member nations - US, India, Australia, and Japan.

A first-of-its-kind scholarship program that will bring together the top minds of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. pic.twitter.com/Qfuy2p1VUw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 24, 2022

The programme was launched in the presence of US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. Following this, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson also tweeted about the same and said that it is a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme that will bring together the top minds of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"Will develop a network of experts committed to advancing innovation and collaboration across sectors", he further tweeted.

On the other hand, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida while speaking at the announcement event also expressed his delight and said, "I wish this fellowship will become a bridge that connects four nations and that empowers us to lead and to grow so that we can resolve any challenges in the Indo-Pacific and around the world."

Quad Fellowship programme

Speaking about the programme, it will be sponsoring 25 students (100 in total) every year from each QUAD country to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at leading Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) universities in the United States.

This programme was earlier announced by US President Joe Biden in September last year during the first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia.

Addressing the Quad Leaders' Summit at that time, Biden also applauded the Quad's impressive accomplishments and said that it is a gathering of democratic partners who share a worldview and a common vision for the future.

(Image: @MEA_India/Twitter)