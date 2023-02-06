As Largest Earthquake In Decades Devastates Turkey And Syria, Here Is What We Know So Far

Monday became the most devastating day in years for Turkey and Syria due to a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled the two nations and sent shockwaves across the world through horrifying casualty figures. The earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday at a depth of 11 miles near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, according to the US Geological Survey.

It killed over 1,300 people, toppled hundreds of buildings, and left thousands either wounded or stuck under the rubble, the Associated Press reported. The tragedy did not end here. The massive earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks, with the latest one measuring 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The disaster is the strongest that has hit Turkey since the earthquake in 1999 which claimed the lives of about 18,000 people. The earthquake’s aftermath caught the attention of leaders from all around the world, who rushed to convey sympathies and offer assistance.

Among the countries showing a willingness to provide aid are the United States, India, Russia, Ukraine, and Poland. While India sent two teams of National Disaster Response Force along with relief material, the Russian emergencies ministry announced that it will also be sending two Il-76 planes with a rescue team to Turkey.

Turkey and Syria face wrath of deadly earthquake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had received overwhelming responses from some 45 nations for support. Unsure about the exact death figures, Erdogan said in a televised address “because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise.”

Taking to Twitter, he vowed that Turkey will overcome the tragedy with complete unity. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work,” he said. He further revealed that 912 people have died in Turkey alone, bringing the total death toll to over 1,300 with nearly 6,400 wounded.

On the other side of the border, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet to discuss emergency protocol and evaluate the loss of lives caused by the natural disaster. US Geological Survey said that the earthquake could bring the death toll to thousands.

Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament has suspended operations for seven days in the wake of the tragedy, RIA Novosti reported citing a member of parliament. Furthermore, schools in 10 cities and provinces of Turkey have been shut down for seven days. Airports in Hatay, Maraş, and Antep have also partially suspended flight operations.