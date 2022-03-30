China Warns US Against 'meddling' In Pakistan Internal Affairs Over Imran's Secret Letter

China has now entered the Pakistan political crisis by warning the United States against 'interference' in Pakistan's internal affairs. The Chinese officials told Islamabad that it is upset with the manner in which the US intervenes sometimes, reports Pakistan media citing Shah Mehmood Qureshi's meeting with Beijing officials.

According to Pakistani media, a 'secret letter' Imran Khan has been brandishing alleging a foreign plot to topple his govt was sent by former Pakistan ambassador to the US Asad Majeed after talks with US officials.

According to the letter that Imran Khan shared with journalists, the letter indicates a foreign country was unhappy with Pakistan's policies and Imran Khan's trip to Russia at the onset of the Ukraine war, terming it as the Pakistan PM's decision. The letter said that if the no-confidence motion fails, it will have consequences for Pakistan. The no-trust motion and regime change was mentioned in the alleged letter, sources said.

The Pakistan government has decided to present the confidential post at an on-camera National Security Committee meeting. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will give a briefing on the secret correspondence in the on-camera session of the National Assembly.

According to sources, the letter was received in Islamabad on March 7, ahead of the opposition's request to the National Assembly for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister. The letter is reportedly classified under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Earlier, Imran Khan had alleged that foreign funding is used to change the government in Pakistan. "Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us,” he had alleged.

Imran Khan loses majority as ally MQM strikes deal with Opposition

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has seemingly lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the Opposition.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared, "The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan."

With this, PTI has 166 members (155 PTI MNAs and 11 allies) in the National Assembly, while the united opposition has 175 members. The majority mark is 172.