Imran Khan Accuses US Of Conspiring To Dethrone Him To Normalise Ties With Pakistan

As Imran Khan has been terming the no-confidence motion as a "huge foreign conspiracy" against Pakistan, the Pakistani Prime Minister on Saturday took a dig at the United States in his latest address. In yet another address ahead of the no-trust vote, Imran Khan claimed that if Leader of Opposition & PML (N) leader Shahbaz Sharif takes over, his government would become America's slave. He also alleged that there was an official document linked to the US to dethrone Imran Khan to improve the relations between the two countries.

"There is an official document from the US, asking to dethrone Imran Khan, only then Pakistan's relations with US will improve. Even our Parliament Committee has seen this official document. If I am removed, they (Shehbaz Sharif) will take over, who are accused of stealing millions. Which means, they will be a loyal slave to the US. Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday on TV that beggars are not chooser. What does it mean? They themselves accepted that they are beggars. Opposition wants us to be a servant of America," Imran Khan said.

Khan added, "If you're already on your knees then how are you supposed to fall? There is a saying - 'wo tifl kya gire jo ghutno ke bal chale'. Traitors get strength from sabotage. Traitors like Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq never got praised. Young people, don't forget the traitors. They will make all of us servants. I want you all to voice out for this independent nation of Pakistan."

Pakistan Law Minister orders probe into 'Foreign Conspiracy'

This comes after Imran Khan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday issued directions to establish a commission for investigating the angle of a "global conspiracy" against Pakistan. As stated by the Minister, the commission will not just look into the issue of a global conspiracy but will also look at other factors including the change of government and the no-confidence motion passed against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A notification has been also issued by the Cabinet Division in Islamabad further informing the minister's additional charge. As per that, Chaudhry has issued an order to set up the commission which will do a thorough investigation into "global foreign conspiracy" and the no-confidence motion tabled in the Assembly and will also later compile a report. This may all change, however, and Chaudhry's tenure as Law Minister could be cut short if Imran Khan doesn't survive his trust vote on Sunday.