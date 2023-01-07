'Live & Let Live': Minor Girl's Kin Protests In Pakistan's Sindh After Forced Conversion

Another case of intolerance and atrocities on minorities has surfaced from Pakistan's Sindh province where a Hindu minor girl was kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam. The girl named Sonu Maheswary alias Urmilla was kidnapped by one Arshad and his aides following which her family lodged an FIR on December 24, however, no action has been initiated yet. With anger rising over the inaction, the abducted minor's family along with several members of the Hindu community staged a protest at the Karachi Press Club with slogans: 'We Want Justice' and 'Jiyo Aur Jeene Do' (live and let live).

#BREAKING on 'This Is Exclusive' | Hindu girl in Pakistan's Sindh abducted, forced to convert religion; family stages protest to seek justice.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/7GVWcDooEx — Republic (@republic) January 7, 2023

According to sources, Urmilla's family approached Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah's office but received no help. And since Hindu birth certificates are not acceptable in Pakistani courts, the girl was sent to a shelter home on a court order. The family's lawyer Sandeep Kumar revealed that Urmilla was presented in court today for the recording of her statement.

"She neither knew the meaning of Kalma nor she had any knowledged about Islam. Still she said that she accepted Islam today," the lawyer revealed. "She was saying that her age is 20 but according to the evidence that we have, she is 14-15 years old," he further revealed. "Because of this the court has sent her to shelter home and has ordered to determine her age." The lawyer said that he has submitted the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) before the court and is hopeful of justice.

BJP leader and former Minister of J&K Priya Sethi condemned the incident of forced conversion and said that this is why the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) introduced the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). "Not only the leadership of Pakistan but judiciary is also part of these astrocities. We condemn this act and urge the Home Ministry and Foreign Ministry to take up this issue and bring her back," she said. With a population of 75 lakhs, Hindus make up the largest minority community in Pakistan.

Atrocities on Hindus in Sindh

Pakistan's Sindh province, which borders the Indian states of Gujarat and Rajasthan, has seen a rise in cases of crime against Hindus, the most recent being the kidnapping of a woman and her brother on December 31, 2022. A woman named Lalli Kachi was abducted from Kunti in Sindh's Umerkot district by one Abdullah Khoso and forcefully married. Her brother Lallu Kachi, was also killed after he was thrown out of the vehicle they were kidnapped in.

Prior to this, another case of brutal killing emerged from Sinjhiro village in the Sanghar district of Sindh where a Hindu woman Daya Bheel was murdered and her skin was peeled off. Her body was recovered from a mustard field on December 27 last year.