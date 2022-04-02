Pak PM Imran Khan Appoints Fawad Chaudhry As Law Minister In Desperate Bid To Hold Reins

In a desperate attempt to abort the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the federal government, led by the incumbent Prime Minister, inducted Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry as Pakistan's Law Minister. Having served as the Information Minister previously, Chaudhry got into action just hours after assuming the additional portfolio, after Farogh Naseem tendered his resignation as his party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) parted ways with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Amounting to defection from the Khan-led regime, MQM-P's Aminul Haque also stepped down as the federal minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Imran Khan appoints new Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry to salvage a crumbling PTI regime

Hours after appointing the Law Minister, a desperate Imran Khan re-approached the judiciary to take matters into the hands of the federal government that he is currently leading. In the latest petition filed before the Supreme Court, the newly-inducted Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry has sought the setting up of a 'commission of Inquiry' to hold proceedings with regard to anti-state activities conducted by the Opposition political parties through mala fide and abuse of power.

The Minister asked the court to legally try the parties for committing sedition and treason against the democratically and legally elected government, as provided under the provisions of the Pakistan Constitution. Further, the plea seeks that the commission report to the Apex Court for appropriate directions to be given against any involved members of political parties in unconstitutional and unlawful act against his government.

"Declare and direct that the "Resolution of No Confidence" is tainted, mala fide and utterly without jurisdiction for being motivated by treason as well as sedition and aided by the foreign powers," the plea further stated.

Can Pakistan Supreme Court come to Imran Khan's rescue?

Previously, he approached the Islamabad High Court to reveal the content of the 'threat letter' but the court cautioned Khan about disclosing the content of the letter, which would be tantamount to confidential communication. As per laws, the alleged 'threat' to the PTI government comes under the purview of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and under section 5 of the Act. Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister, is barred from letting out elements of the letter.

While critics wonder why Imran Khan has reached out to the Apex Court, the laws of Pakistan imply that the matters in the purview of the National Assembly are solely and legally at the discretion of the Speaker of the House and Pakistan's Top Court does not have jurisdiction over such matters unless constitutional irregularities have been noted.

Two days after he informed of a 'threat letter' during PTI's mega rally, it is being speculated that PM Khan may approach the judiciary to either release the letter's content or seek legal remedies to the threat to his office. Also, analysts say that Khan has been considering tabling Article 6 against members of the joint opposition; the provision deals with high treason and is punishable only by death.

Only the federal government can set the motion and currently, Imran Khan is a part of Pakistan's federal government until the no-trust motion is put on a vote session and he fails to maintain or attain majority in favour of his Prime Ministership.

The statement holds relevance as prominent political parties filed the motion against Imran Khan on March 8 and the same will go for a vote on April 3.