Pandemonium In Pakistan Assembly As Opposition Reject Dismissal Of No-trust Vote; Watch

Pakistan's National Assembly went into complete pandemonium after the deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Qasim Suri, abruptly rejected the ‘no-confidence’ motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan without any votes. Later, the Imran Khan-led PTI government also dissolved the Assembly, stating that fresh elections would be held within three months.

Refusing to accept the ruling government's stand, Opposition members decided to go ahead with the no-trust vote and even installed PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq on the Speaker's chair, in violation of Parliamentary protocol. In the unrecognised no-trust vote by the Opposition, 195 legislators voted against Imran Khan.

Pakistan Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance

Amid calls for general elections within 90 days, the Pakistani Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the matter inside the Parliament. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has constituted a special bench to address Islamabad's political turmoil. The country's apex court is likely to commence a hearing on the matter later in the day.

Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan opined that the country prevented a foreign conspiracy from succeeding. He said, "The nation should decide via elections. What was going to be held was a conspiracy. In a democracy, the will of power is of utmost importance, and the will of the people will be clear (after polls)."

"The ball is in the court of the Supreme Court, and it will decide in the interest of Pakistan," he added.

'Traitors had planned the conspiracy': Imran Khan

Meanwhile, in a televised address, PM Khan urged people to decide what they want.

“The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Reiterating his foreign conspiracy theory, Khan said, "Traitors had planned the conspiracy. You need not worry as our country won’t let this succeed; I wrote to President for dissolving the assembly and go to the people for elections."

Further adding that elections will be held in Pakistan, Khan asked the opposition to start preparations for elections as foreign powers won't succeed and caretaker time will soon begin.