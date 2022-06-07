20 Taliban fighters were killed after two large convoys of the group were ambushed by National Resistance Front Commando forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir, revealed local sources of Republic TV. Taliban’s convoys were in the Dara and Rekha districts of the province and they were attacked by NRF. The sources also added that the first Taliban convoy was attacked in the Dara district while the second one was in the village of Chamalordeh in the Rokha district.

As over a dozen Taliban members were killed by the resistance forces in the latest escalation of the fight between both sides, the extremists have sent their heavy artillery to target the NRF. The ambush of two Taliban convoys in Panjshir came after the top commander of the resistance forces in Panjshir Valley, Ali Farzand Sabz Mohammad was killed by the Taliban. NRF’s Mohammad was one of the commanders in the city of Khost in the Baghlan province and he was captured by the Taliban.

It is to mention here that Panjshir has become the main hotbed of the fight between the Taliban and NRF, especially in the past few months. Taliban captured and killed NRF’s top commander just days after Republic TV sources revealed that at least 25 Taliban fighters were killed in an ambush in the Chamalwarda area of Abdullah Khalil district and in response, the Taliban are reportedly torturing local citizens of Panjshir.

Earlier, Khaama Press had reported that Taliban forces killed at least four members of the National Resistance Front (NRF) during the clearing operation in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province. As per the report, the incident took place on Tuesday in Tagab district.

The news was also confirmed by the Taliban’s Director of Information and Culture in Badakhshan, Moizuddin Ahmadi. He said that the Taliban’s air force had participated in the operation. The killing of four NRF fighters on Tuesday came after the NRF on Monday claimed that they have killed more than 15 Taliban fighters in Panjshir province. The announcement was made by the resistance force’s head of foreign affairs, Ali Maysam Nazari.

UN says terror groups enjoy 'greater freedom' in Afghanistan

Taliban-NRF clashes come in the backdrop of the United Nations (UN) saying in a report that terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan now than they did at any other time in recent history. The ‘Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team’ report, published by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, assessed the presence of Al-Qaeda and Daesh groups in Afghanistan.

Image: AP