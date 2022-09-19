A massive anti-hijab revolution has broken out in Iran after women came out in large numbers to protest against the death of a 22-year-old named Mahsa Amini who lost her life in custody after being detained by the official moral police, formally known as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol). The furious women protesters were seen cutting their hair and burning hijabs in a bid to fight back against the mandatory veiling of women. The women have united against what they say is a gender apartheid regime and are demanding their basic rights.

An Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad shared the video of the protesting women on her official Twitter and wrote, "Iranian women show their anger by cutting their hair and burning their hijab to protest against the killing of Mahsa Amini by hijab police. From the age of 7 if we don’t cover our hair we won’t be able to go to school or get a job. We are fed up with this gender apartheid regime".

Iranian women show their anger by cutting their hair and burning their hijab to protest against the killing of #Mahsa_Amini by hijab police.

From the age of 7 if we don’t cover our hair we won’t be able to go to school or get a job. We are fed up with this gender apartheid regime pic.twitter.com/nqNSYL8dUb — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 18, 2022

In yet another tweet, activist Masih Alinejad shared a video on September 17 where the women of Iran-Saghez gathered on the road and removed their headscarves to mark their protest. They also chanted anti-government slogans and called for the death of the "dictator government".

Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting:



death to dictator!



Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ActEYqOr1Q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 17, 2022

Removing the hijab is a punishable offence in Iran since 1979, the year of the Iran revolution. This mandatory dress code is applicable to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, and requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf. On several occasions, women have protested against the regressive law on social media platforms and in public places.

22-yr-old dies in custody of Iran's official moral police

Mahsa Amini was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by the specialist police unit. After a while, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services, as per local media. However, Amini's family said that she was normal before the arrest with no pre-existing heart conditions.

"Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office," reported ANI. The announcement came a day after Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules.

A human rights activist who spoke to Amini's family stated that the police forced the 22-year-old inside the police vehicle. Her brother Kiarash tried to intervene but was stopped by the police and told that his sister is being taken to the police station for one hour of re-education. Waiting outside the station for her sister's release, Kiarash saw her sister being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Following the death of the 22-year-old woman, a debate has sparked against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic and blown the issue globally. During the funeral ceremony of the victim, some protesters gathered in front of the governor’s building, chanting slogans, which prompted Iranian police to fire tear gas to disperse the protestors. Though the government or police said there were no injuries that took place in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the interior minister to open an inquiry into the case.

(Image: @AlinejadMasih-Twitter)